Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Enjoy Romantic Paris Getaway Following Engagement News
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Engaged After 4 Years of Dati…
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
Rachel Leviss Speaks Out Post-Scandoval, Reacts to 'Ultimate Vil…
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Quinton Aaron Defends 'The Blind Side' Co-Star Sandra Bullock Am…
Sean Tuohy's 'Below Deck' Comments on 'The Blind Side' Negotiati…
Sam Asghari Speaks Out on Britney Spears Prenup and Exploitation…
Blac Chyna on Past Kardashian Feud and Where Her Co-Parenting Re…
‘The Equalizer 3’: Denzel Washington on Reuniting With Dakota Fa…
How 'And Just Like That' Changed Stanford's Story After Willie G…
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Son Christopher Spotte…
Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears Amid Cheating …
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler's Husband, Dead at 49 of Apparent Su…
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
‘The Blind Side’: Michael Oher Alleges He Was ‘Falsely Advised’ …
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Tells Cameras to Shut Down After E…
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s 1-Year-Old Son Asher…
Rachel Leviss Has 'No Contact Policy' With 'VPR' Cast, Wanted Sa…
What Michael Oher Says ‘The Blind Side' Changed About His Real-L…
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are celebrating their engagement in the City of Love!
The happy couple -- who announced their betrothal on Instagram on Monday -- looked totally in love in a pair of new pics from Paris on Friday. In one, the couple are in a boat on the Seine, posing right in front of the Eiffel Tower. In another, the happy couple dons sunglasses in from of a picturesque Parisian garden.
"Amour de ma vie ❤️," Jonathan captioned the sweet shots.
Earlier this week, ET confirmed that Jonathan proposed to Zooey in Scotland on Sunday, Aug. 13, during a family trip. Zooey’s two children -- 8-year-old daughter Elsie and 6-year-old son Charlie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik -- were also a part of the special day.
They shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post, with the caption, "Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰."
Jonathan and Zooey first met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke alongside their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.
Last month, ET sat down with Zooey to reminisce about her most iconic characters and career moments and also take a special walk down memory lane to revisit the moment she first met Jonathan.
"This was, like, my meet-cute with Jonathan, my boyfriend. It's so sweet to see this," Zooey said as she watched the Carpool Karaoke clip. "How many people can say they have them meeting their partner -- the whole, like, first meeting on video? I don't think that many people can say that -- with our siblings present. Not many people!"
RELATED CONTENT:
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Announce Their Engagement
Zooey Deschanel Revisits Her Meet-Cute With Boyfriend Jonathan Scott
Jonathan Scott on Co-Parenting With Zooey Deschanel's Ex (Exclusive)