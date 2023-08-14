Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are officially engaged!

The New Girl star and the Property Brother took to Instagram to share their happy news with the world on Monday, writing, "Forever starts now!!!"

In the engagement selfie, Zooey and Jonathan are smiling and holding each other close as she shows off her ring.

ET can confirm that Jonathan proposed to Zooey in Scotland on Sunday during a family trip. Zooey’s two children were a part of it too.

Jonathan and Zooey first met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke alongside their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

Last month, ET sat down with Zooey to reminisce about her most iconic characters and career moments and also take a special walk down memory lane to revisit the moment she first met Jonathan.

"This was, like, my meet-cute with Jonathan, my boyfriend. It's so sweet to see this," Zooey said as she watched the Carpool Karaoke clip. "How many people can say they have them meeting their partner -- the whole, like, first meeting on video? I don't think that many people can say that -- with our siblings present. Not many people!"

Ever since their TV meet-cute, Zooey and Jonathan have been seemingly inseparable and have shared glimpses of their relationship via social media.

"It's true," Zooey reacted when told love finds you when you least expect it. "It was really worth it."

In May of this year, ET sat down with Jonathan and he couldn't help but gush over his relationship with Zooey, but also explained how they work really hard to be good partners together to create a great environment for their blended family.

Zooey shares two kids -- 6-year-old son Charlie and 8-year-old daughter Elsie -- with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

"The kids' dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well," Jonathan said at the time. "I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It's really sweet."

RELATED CONTENT:

Zooey Deschanel Reacts to Her Best Roles: From ‘Almost Famous’ to ‘New Girl’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Zooey Deschanel Revisits Her Meet-Cute With Boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Get Your First Look at a Blonde Zooey Deschanel in 'Physical' Season 3

Zooey Deschanel Goes Blonde -- See The Transformation

Jonathan Scott on Co-Parenting With Zooey Deschanel's Ex (Exclusive)

Related Gallery