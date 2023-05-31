Zooey Deschanel's Blonde Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take
She's a new girl -- with new hair!
On Wednesday, Zooey Deschanel shared her shocking new look with her followers on Instagram.
"who’s she?" the New Girl star wrote -- giving a callback to her famous line in the show's intro.
Next to the coy caption was a photo carousel that led with a picture of the 43-year-old actress posing in the mirror selfie rocking big blonde hair that's teased at the top. The only trace of her dark tresses come in the form of the roots -- which could be part of a wig.
To go with her new hair, Deschanel rocked a bright blue shirt under a puffer coat, hiding any potential hint of a costume. Fans took to the comments to play along with the actress, who has been committed to her dark locks.
"Who is sheeee.. It’s Jess!🎶," one user wrote finishing Deschanel's quote.
"Farrah faucet vibes 🙌," another added.
Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey chimed in, "HANG ON you are 100% stunning in this look!!"
Deschanel's fiancé, Jonathan Scott, has yet to comment on the look.
The actress didn't confirm what project called for the blonde tresses.
Fans will just have to wait to find out who she's going to be next!
