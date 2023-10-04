Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are reflecting on their four-year relationship and the early days of their romance.

The cute couple -- who announced their engagement back in August -- recently sat down for an interview with People about how far their romance has come since its humble beginnings.

According to Scott, he didn't feel a ton of public support when the pair first started sharing their romance with the world.

"When we first started dating, Zooey posted a picture of us together -- It might've been the very first time we ever posted anything on social media. And I remember I looked at it and I saw the first comment right below was, 'Why the hell is she with a Property Brother?!'" Scott recalled.

"Why wouldn’t I be with you? Our personalities are so compatible," the New Girl actress shared. "It’s just that we're from different worlds."

Although the pair have different career roots, their interests seem to mirror one another's and the self-professed nerds recalled how their first date was actually at an escape room.

"I had actually never done one, and he kept telling me how much he liked them," Deschanel recalled. "It sounded very much up my alley and I loved it right away."

"I mean, I wasn't good at the first one, to be honest," she added of the popular puzzle-and-mystery-solving recreation activity, "but I've gotten pretty proficient."

One particular thing that seemingly won Deschanel's heart was Scott's attention to detail and planning, and he preemptively sent her an itinerary for their first date. "I was like, 'This is my dream,'" she added.

Now, years later, Scott admitted that he realizes how lucky he is, sharing, "I'm not gonna lie, this I did not see coming.

In August, the Elf star and the Property Brother took to Instagram to share their happy news with the world writing, "Forever starts now!!!"

In the engagement selfie, Zooey and Jonathan were smiling and holding each other close as she showed off her ring.

Jonathan and Zooey first met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke alongside their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

In July, ET sat down with Zooey to reminisce about her most iconic characters and career moments and also take a special walk down memory lane to revisit the moment she first met Jonathan.

"This was, like, my meet-cute with Jonathan, my boyfriend. It's so sweet to see this," Zooey said as she watched the Carpool Karaoke clip. "How many people can say they have them meeting their partner -- the whole, like, first meeting on video? I don't think that many people can say that -- with our siblings present. Not many people!"

