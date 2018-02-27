Chrissy Teigen Channels Salt Bae During Thanksgiving Feast With John Legend and Friends -- in February!

There's nothing like a Thanksgiving celebration -- even in February!



Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend gathered with a group of close friends in New York City on Tuesday to celebrate the fall holiday a little late or very early, depending on how you look at it.



"Apologies to anyone that spoke to me today. I said goodbye instead of hello, you’re welcome instead of thank you, etc. brain is dead. very sleepy," the 30-year-old model tweeted.



"Getting ready for a thanksgiving feast. breaking boundaries today. it’s important to support stove top year round," she continued. "Breaking boundaries? Pushing? Breaking rules? I told you my brain is shut off today."

Teigen looked very comfy for the dinner party, topping a black sports bra and leggings off with a gray zip-up sweater, an outfit that definitely seemed like the best way to go since there was so much cooking to be done!



The Cravings cookbook showed off the yummy food on her Instagram Story, which included bacon-wrapped figs, mashed potatoes and duck carved by none other than Legend.

Teigen even goofily channeled Turkish chef and butcher Nusret Gökçe, aka Internet sensation Salt Bae, as she seasoned plates.

The pregnant model got quite emotional about one item, though: stuffing. She nearly teared up in frustration at not having theThanksgiving staple in the kitchen, the problem eventually got rectified -- but not quite to her liking.



"The box says six servings. Look at these people. Who the f**k can f**king eat this much stuffing? Nobody wants this," she said in one video taken by a friend as Legend stood by her side, eventually putting down a big bowl of stuffing for her dog to eat.

"Everybody's laughing but it's not funny," she said in a second vid as she brought the finished stuffing over to the entree table. "Everything was good except for the reason why we had this dinner."



By the time everyone was ready to sit down and eat, however, Teigen appeared to be in a much better mood, exclaiming "Thanksgiving!" as she panned over all the food at the party and even showed off her meal.

See? There's no crying over stuffing when there's pie to be had!

Earlier in the day, Teigen was seen rocking a very different outfit as she ran errands in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.



She covered up her baby bump in a pretty bright pink floral maxi dress that was knotted at the bottom. The second-time mom-to-be topped the frock off with a black leather biker jacket, accessorizing with aviator-style sunglasses, silver hoops and mid-calf heeled boots, and she was rocking the same double French braid 'do that could be seen in her Thanksgiving vids.

Teigen and Legend are expecting their second child, a boy, in June. The sweet couple is already proud parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Luna.



To see even more of Teigen's amazing pregnancy style, click through the gallery below.

