Jennifer Lawrence Is a Shimmering Goddess at 2018 Oscars -- See Her Flawless Look!

Jennifer Lawrence's red carpet style just keeps getting better and better!

The Red Sparrow star was pure perfection at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, stepping out to the 90th Annual Academy Awards in a dress that undoubtedly turned heads.

Lawrence wore a shimmery gown by Christian Dior, which featured tiny straps and sequin detailing from top to bottom.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Per usual, the 27-year-old actress' beauty look was equally fab. Lawrence opted for gorgeous, effortless waves, styled with a middle part. She also went with a dramatic smokey eye lined with gold glitter and an edgy red pout.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The blonde beauty has been absolutely slaying the fashion game lately, rockin' standout ensembles at every Hollywood event she's attended over the last few months. Of course, she wasn't the only one making a statement on Sunday. Click through the slideshow below to see what stars like Jennifer Garner, Rita Moreno and Taraji P. Henson wore to the 2018 Oscars!

