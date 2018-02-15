Jennifer Lawrence Recycles Red Carpet Style for Amy Schumer's Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence has found the perfect dress for any occasion.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old actress attended pal Amy Schumer's wedding, and wore a pale pink Philosophy dress that fans might recognize.

In December, Lawrence wore the same outfit to the Hollywood Reporter-Lifetime WIE Breakfast at Milk Studios in Hollywood, California. She paired the look with black heels and an EF Collection ring.

At Schumer and Chris Fischer's beach wedding, the Oscar winner loosened up the look a bit by unfastening the top buttons and pairing the dress with a black choker.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Lawrence wasn't the only celebrity guest to attend Schumer's wedding. According to several reports, Jake Gyllenhaal, Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chelsea Handler and Larry David -- who just so happens to be one of Lawrence's celebrity crushes -- were also in attendance, as well as David's daughter, Cazzie.

@robandlindsayweddings A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:53am PST

After news broke of her nuptials, Schumer took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from her big day, and deliver a message to her followers.

"Two things," she began. "No, I'm not pregnant, and no gifts -- but thank you for asking."

The I Feel Pretty star added, "Instead, please consider [a] donation to EveryTown for gun safety. Thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence."

No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:21am PST

The bride and groom were first linked together in November, when they were spotted on a candlelit dinner date in New York City.

Here's more about the newlyweds:

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Schumer Marries Chris Fischer: 6 Things to Know About Her New Husband

Amy Schumer Shares Wedding Photos, Insists She's 'Not Pregnant'

Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About How 'mother!' Reviews Strained Her Relationship With Ex Darren Aronofsky

Related Gallery