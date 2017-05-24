U2's Bono Praises Manchester's 'Undefeatable Spirit' Following Fatal Bombing

U2 has a lot of love for the city of Manchester, England.

Following news that 22 people were killed after a bomb went off at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night at Manchester Arena, the band appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live and commended the citizens of the city while slamming those responsible for the horrific attack.

"They hate music. They hate women. They even hate little girls," U2's frontman, Bono, said of those behind the bombing. "They hate everything we love."

Praising Manchester residents, Bono added, "The worst of humanity was on view in Manchester last night, but so was the best, as people took perfect strangers into their homes. ...Manchester has an undefeatable spirit, I can assure you."

The tragedy undoubtedly resonates with U2. Not only do they perform arena shows frequently, but the group also had two scheduled concerts at Paris' Le Bataclan concert hall in November 2015, but were forced to cancel the shows following a fatal terrorist attack at the venue during an Eagles of Death Metal performance. Less than a month later, U2 did perform in Paris, and asked Eagles of Death Metal to join them onstage.

Stephen Colbert shared Bono's sentiments when he addressed the bombings on Tuesday's The Late Show. "Following acts of senseless violence like this, it's all the more important not to be controlled by fear, but instead to be reminded by the action of the people of Manchester, who rushed to the aid of their friends and strangers alike," the late-night host said. "It is just more proof that evil cannot succeed as long as good people are willing to love each other. Let's all try our best to do that."

Colbert also called out British host James Corden's emotional message for Manchester on Monday's Late Late Show. Check it out: