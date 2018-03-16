RuPaul Says It 'Means the World' to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Exclusive)

RuPaul has officially made his mark in Hollywood!

The legendary drag performer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, and while chatting with ET at the ceremony, he told us it was a dream come true.

"This star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is everything to me," he gushed to ET's Brice Sander. "This was a goal of mine from childhood. Literally, from the time I first visited Hollywood Boulevard to today, this was the dream. And to finally achieve it, it means the world to me."

"I've been doing this for 36 years," the Drag Race host continued, "and this is the real sign of success."

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

RuPaul received his shiny new star from Jane Fonda, whom he's currently working with for the fifth season of Grace and Frankie. "Behind the glamour, behind the drag queen, is a man of great depth, incredible intelligence, compassion," the actress marveled. "One member of our crew said that RuPaul is so zen that he felt his blood pressure drop when he was around him."

"I love this man very much," she continued. "I have just gotten to know him and it's been one of the big pleasures of my life."

The 57-year-old actor will play Benjamin Le Day, a formidable and quick-witted adversary who faces off with Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin), on the popular Netflix show. Though we don't have too many details on the all-new season just yet, we do know that it will also feature a guest appearance from Nicole Richie as pop star Kareena G.

Friday's exciting event came one day after the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 3, which received mixed reviews from fans after Trixie Mattel won the title. Naturally, we had to ask RuPaul what he had to say about all the criticism.

"You know, we do a really fabulous show that is there to entertain everyone," he said. "All Stars is filled with queens everyone loves, and everyone has their favorites. But the truth is, they're all winners, you know? All the girls are winners. I'm really happy for Trixie, though."

Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race will premiere Thursday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1, with Christina Aguilera as the first guest judge. In the meantime, watch the trailer for the upcoming landmark season HERE, and press play on the video below to see highlights from ET's exclusive interview with Trixie last month.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 10 Trailer Is Here!

Christina Aguilera Joining 'RuPaul's Drag Race' as a Guest Judge

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Reveals Season 10 Cast -- Meet the New Queens!

Related Gallery