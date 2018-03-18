Tori Spelling Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With Husband Dean and Kids Amid Home Drama

Tori Spelling posted a sweet St. Patrick's Day family photo on Instagram on Sunday, amidst stories of chaos in her personal life.

Spelling has made headlines over the past several weeks, due to police visits as well as issues in her marriage, a source previously told ET. Earlier this month, husband Dean McDermott called police on Spelling after becoming worried about her well-being, and prior to the incident, police were also called to Spelling's home after receiving a "mental illness" call.

A source close to Spelling told ET after the second police call that the couple's marriage was "in shambles" and they were living in "non-stop chaos."

A few days later, Spelling announced a new project with 90210 alum Jenny Garth. And the next day, Spelling and McDermott could be seen kissing on set of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming in Malibu, California.

Still, judging by Spelling's Instagram, things appear all good when it comes to her personal life. Sunday's Instagram post shows her smiling family decked out in all green for the occasion, a day after she first showed off her "haute leprechaun" outfit and lipstick.

"Yesterday we had the #luckoftheirish🍀 We celebrated #stpatricksday as a family! #gogreen💚 couture & makeup courtesy of #mamabear & @missstellamcdermott," she wrote on Instagram."#BabyBeau ‘s 1st #LeprechaunDay #cornedbeefandcabbage #irish #irishtwins #lucky #we❤️holidays."

To see more about Spelling's marital drama, see the video below.

