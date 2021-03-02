To paraphrase Ariana Grande, we see it, we like it, we want it, we got it. In case you didn't catch on, that's us whenever we log into TikTok and scroll through the near-endless videos of genius kitchen gadgets and tools we never knew we needed.

Among the many, many TikTok trends we love, our newest favorite is "Things in My Kitchen That Just Make Sense" and other similarly titled videos. These clips -- which are often posted in installments -- showcase various kitchen tools, like a genius pasta maker or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them. Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and other stuff will just look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Profile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, because who wouldn't love nugget ice?!). But regardless of the function each of these items serves, once you have them in your kitchen, you'll wonder where they were all along.

Since most of us are spending more time at home and less time getting dressed up to go, well, anywhere, it only makes sense to invest in quality items like kitchen items as well as bedroom decor, office essentials and outdoor furniture that make our at-home lives exponentially better. Plus, they make great gifts for everything from birthdays to housewarmings.

Buying stuff because we saw it on the internet? Consider us influenced. Shop our top 10 TikTok-approved kitchen tools below.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker Amazon GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker For many people, nugget ice cubes (like the kind Sonic uses) provide an inexplicable sense of joy. Now you can make your own with this countertop ice maker appliance from GE Profile, which produces up to 24 pounds of those glorious cubes per day without requiring a water hookup. This model has been making the rounds on TikTok, and we spotted it in an Amazon haul from @brianneboston. $549 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper Amazon Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper Derek Hough has been busy both at work -- he's the newest judge on Dancing With the Stars -- and in the kitchen, posting a clever TikTok about this stainless steel chopper as a riff on the Auntie Hammy "Pew Pew Pew" trend. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

PopBabies Portable Personal Blender Amazon PopBabies Portable Personal Blender There are so many cool features on this 14-ounce portable blender, which allows you to make and drink smoothies on the go. It charges with a USB cord, is the perfect size to throw in your gym bag and comes with a silicone ice cube tray. See it in action on @toponlinefinds' TikTok page. $37 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Amazon Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer You could slice your bagels the old-fashioned way with a knife, or you could have fun with it and use this satisfying kitchen gadget. TikTok user @teresalauracaruso demonstrates it in white, but we love this aqua shade, too. Other reasons to purchase? It's dishwasher-safe and also works its magic on muffins, rolls and buns. $16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18) BUY NOW

hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball Amazon hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball Part kitchen gadget, part science experiment! Make your own pint of homemade ice cream in about 20 minutes with a combination of rock salt, ice, ice cream mix and hand-powered energy -- the ice cream forms by rolling the ball steadily rather than using electricity. The Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball a fun way to create DIY desserts, and we discovered it via @rachelhutchens1. $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Miyabi Hibana 8 Inch Chef's Knife Sur la Table Miyabi Hibana 8 Inch Chef's Knife It's time to invest in a knife like this when you get serious about your skills in the kitchen. TikTok chef @acooknamedmatt wows us with his knife skills using a Japanese knife like this one. We could watch him all day (and we do). $150 AT SUR LA TABLE (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Mueller Austria Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer Amazon Mueller Austria Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer If you're planning to make the perfectly sliced ratatouille from the movie Ratatouille like @jalenlcraig on TikTok, you're going to need this mandoline. She made the animated perfection a reality. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Blackstone 4-Burner 36" Griddle Cooking Station with Side Shelves Walmart Blackstone 4-Burner 36" Griddle Cooking Station with Side Shelves After watching home chefs like @cookingwithdarryl on TikTok prepare everything from restaurant-worthy chicken fried rice to mouth-watering grilled sandwiches, we were sold. $274 AT WALMART Buy Now

Philips Compact Pasta Maker for Two Williams-Sonoma Philips Compact Pasta Maker for Two Nothing says "welcome to pasta TikTok" like a real-deal pasta maker. Chef Ryan Peters (aka @peterspasta on TikTok) makes videos and noodles that are incredibly satisfying to watch. This machine can create spaghetti, fettuccine and penne noodles. $180 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA (REGULARLY $300) Buy Now

Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set You might not be a pro in the kitchen, but you'll sure look like one with these super-efficient salt and pepper grinders. We caught a glimpse of these in @cookingwithdarryl's chicken fried rice TikTok. $33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Smeg 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Milk Frother Verishop Smeg 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Milk Frother We fell in love with Smeg's retro toaster during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and now we need the brand's milk frother after seeing this TikTok from @veggiekins. Apparently, it looks and froths like a dream. $200 AT VERISHOP BUY NOW

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy

TikTok Is Obsessed With These $36 Gap Jeans

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

The Girls on Tiktok Are DIY-ing These $10 Walmart Jeans

Shop TikTok's Fashion Picks From Walmart

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

'Selena + Chef': Selena Gomez Shares Trailer for Season 2