'1000-lb. Sisters': Tammy Worries Caleb Is Lying to Her (Exclusive)

Tammy Slaton fears that her boyfriend, Caleb Wallington, isn't being honest about his health journey.

In an exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy proudly celebrates the newfound freedom and energy that has come with her weight loss -- and looks ahead to life after she sheds the next 100 pounds.

As she moves around the house gathering garbage, sans her wheelchair and oxygen tank, she explains how good it feels to be able to do the simple tasks.

"I've already got so much energy," Tammy says. "I'm a brand-new person. I feel great. I want to live, I want to travel and Caleb and I have been talking about having children."

Tammy gets candid about initially not wanting to have children because she didn't think she was capable of it. However, she sees a possibility now.

"I always said I didn't want children, because I didn't think I would be able to do it," she admits. "But with the weight loss, I mean it's putting everything in perspective. I'm hopeful."

While she's hopeful about her progress, Tammy fears that Caleb -- who is still in the treatment facility -- isn't being honest with her about his health.

Tammy explains that she and her love text all the time, but don't always have a chance to talk on the phone. A move she believes Caleb is taking to avoid sharing what's really going on.

"I don't think he's avoiding talking to me, but it feels like he's hiding something, not being honest with me," she says.

When she talks to Caleb on FaceTime, he's happy to see her, but Tammy wants to get to the bottom of his health.

"I'm not gonna sugar coat everything, I'm still struggling with this eating thing," Caleb says through the phone. "I don't know how I'm getting this far out of control."

Caleb then uses the opportunity to make a shocking reveal to Tammy that he had just been hospitalized.

"I'm not in the hospital [now]," he says. "I went and had six days in the hospital, my co2 levels went back up, and they were talking about pneumonia."

In a side interview, Tammy shares that though she and Caleb were in communication via text, he still never shared that he was in the hospital. Tammy further explains that the trach can cause infections and complications, noting that is probably why he was hospitalized.

"I can't believe that he didn't tell me that they sent him to the hospital," she says.

Back on the phone, Caleb assures Tammy that he is working on himself, so she doesn't worry.

"I gotta take care of some business, get my health together," Caleb says. "That means not making you worry."

Tammy tells him that she just wants him to be honest.

"Seriously though," she tells Caleb. "Don't tell me like you're taking care of things, I want to know how you're actually doing."

"I love you," Caleb says in response.

The current season of 1000-Lb. Sisters documents Tammy's life outside of the weight loss center and marriage to Caleb, which her family found as a shock due to the quick nature of their romance.

Sadly, Tammy announced on July 1 that Caleb died at the age of 40. It's unclear if his death will be featured this season.

1000 Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays on TLC.

