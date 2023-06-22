Shopping

11 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals for Women: Save on Adidas, New Balance, Superga & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sneaker Deals at Amazon
Getty

Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must for the summer season. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable footwear can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from Amazon. From new running shoes to help level up your workouts to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.

Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2023 is happening July 11 and 12, but there are early access sales currently happening with amazing early Amazon Prime Day deals.

Right now, you can find deals on the perfect pair of shoes and athletic sneakers from top brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with your favorite jeans or are looking for perfectly cushioned walking shoes, you’re practically guaranteed to find a pair of sneakers at Amazon that checks all of your boxes and is on sale.

Ahead, we've gathered the best early Prime Day deals on sneakers that are worth shopping for this summer. And if you're looking for more summer shoe inspo, check out the top 5 shoe styles we're seeing everywhere this season. 

Best Sneaker Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Nike Womens W Air Force 1
Nike Womens W Air Force 1
Amazon
Nike Womens W Air Force 1

The Nike Air Force 1s are a summer must-have that work with any outfit.

$120$104
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$75$45
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
Amazon
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new. Grab these classic kicks at the early Prime Day sale.

$40$20
Keds Seaside Sneaker
Keds Women's Seaside Sneaker
Amazon
Keds Seaside Sneaker

These cute flat sneakers with white eyelets are the perfect summertime shoe. Snag them at the early Prime Day sale for easy summer dressing.

$55$47
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe

If you're looking for a stylish everyday sneaker that doubles as a running shoe, this early Prime Day deal is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. 

$75$51
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Grab a pair of Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers for summer travels. 

$65$62
Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker
Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker

Wear this Reebok sneaker up or down, but no matter how you dress, you'll experience all day comfort with padded foam cushioning.

$65$58
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.

$130$75
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$100$58
PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker
PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker

Save big on this early Prime Day deal: classic white sneakers that you can throw on with any summer look. 

$70$52
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Grab these at the Prime early access sale, and you can just slip these on and get to walking.

$60$40

 For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session

15 Trendy 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long

The Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear this Summer

15 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Summer

The 13 Best Early Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon to Shop Today

The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now

The 13 Best Early Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon to Shop Today: Fire TV, Samsung, Sony and More

The Best Amazon Summer Dresses to Achieve the Cottagecore Aesthetic

The Best Apple Watch Deals: Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, and More on Sale Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Shop Ahead of Prime Day