Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must for the summer season. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable footwear can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from Amazon. From new running shoes to help level up your workouts to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.

Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2023 is happening July 11 and 12, but there are early access sales currently happening with amazing early Amazon Prime Day deals.

Right now, you can find deals on the perfect pair of shoes and athletic sneakers from top brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with your favorite jeans or are looking for perfectly cushioned walking shoes, you’re practically guaranteed to find a pair of sneakers at Amazon that checks all of your boxes and is on sale.

Ahead, we've gathered the best early Prime Day deals on sneakers that are worth shopping for this summer. And if you're looking for more summer shoe inspo, check out the top 5 shoe styles we're seeing everywhere this season.

Best Sneaker Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new. Grab these classic kicks at the early Prime Day sale. $40 $20 Shop Now

Keds Seaside Sneaker Amazon Keds Seaside Sneaker These cute flat sneakers with white eyelets are the perfect summertime shoe. Snag them at the early Prime Day sale for easy summer dressing. $55 $47 Shop Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $100 $58 Shop Now

