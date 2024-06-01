June 1 marks the beginning of 2024 Pride Month. This tradition began in 1969 after the Stonewall Riots, a series of protests for LGBT equality in New York City. Over the years, it’s morphed into Pride parades and celebrations of how far the community has come (and dreams of what is yet to be achieved.)

What better time than during Pride Month to support LGBTQ+-founded companies? We curated fantastic brands — some of which you may already shop — established by people who identify as members of this community.

Honestly, these brands are all so great that you don’t need a celebratory month to decide to shop them, but it’s an especially timely way to show your support. Whether you're in the market for home decor, makeup, perfumes, scented candles and more, the following lines are great to shop in Pride month and year-round.

Shop Andie swimwear, Omsom noodles, Nate Berkus Home and more goods that are sure to delight.

Moodeux is a woman-founded, Black-owned brand that makes beautiful scents that can help uplift your mood. The brand launched in 2021 and has garnered so many awards and accolades that it's been dubbed an industry disruptor.

Shop Moodeaux Perfumes

The cult-favorite scented candle and fragrance brand happens to be LGBTQ-owned. We've been shopping it forever for its unique and beautiful home scents.

Shop Boy Smells

You may know interior decorator and author Jonathan Adler from his best-selling Ruggable collaboration, but the New Jersey native also makes stunning home decor and furniture.

Shop Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler Safari Needlepoint Pillow Jonathan Adler Jonathan Adler Safari Needlepoint Pillow Adler's distinctive style will add charm to your home from the floor up. This needlepoint pillow with a beautiful tiger design has a wool front and is cotton velvet on the back. $165 Shop Now

The inclusive swimwear brand is made to not ride up with every step. It has also had some fantastic collaborations with celebrities, from Demi Moore to Mindy Kaling.

Shop Andie Swimwear

The Patrick Ta website has a beautiful Pride Month message of encouragement. Regardless of all the famous faces he has worked with, his makeup brand has earned legions of fans from people everywhere.

Shop Patrick Ta

Malin+Goetz designed products for every skin type, tone and gender. Its mission is to create high-quality, easy-to-use skincare, fragrances and candles that fit into modern lifestyles.

Shop Malin+Goetz

Malin+Goetz Best-Sellers Travel Kit Malin+Goetz Malin+Goetz Best-Sellers Travel Kit This travel kit of best-selling skin and hair care is perfect for your summer vacation plans but also a great intro to the product line which is safe for sensitive skin. $40 Shop Now

A regular on Oprah before starring in his own shows like The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, Nate Berkus is an interior designer and businessman with impeccable taste. Lucky for us, you can shop his linens and homewares on mainstay retailers like Amazon and Wayfair.

Shop Nate Home by Nate Berkus

Founded by first-generation Vietnamese-American sisters, Omsom partners with iconic Asian chefs to bring Asian flavors into your home kitchen via noodles and sauces.

Shop Omsom Foods

Biology Fragrances, founded by Steve Sun, is a small-batch, natural, functional fragrance brand formulated to give you that extra boost to tackle the day. All formulas are curated to have restorative qualities that enhance your daily life and are cruelty-free.

Shop Biology Fragrances

Hi Beautiful You offers multifunctional products that are quick, easy to apply, long-lasting and have buildable coverage. It was created by beauty industry veteran and proudly gay man Richard Anderson.

Shop Hi Beautiful You

Roverlund is chic and durable gear for pets and their people, especially those who travel a lot or enjoy the outdoors. Shop the fantastic styles so your chic pooch can come with you wherever your adventures may take you.

Shop Roverlund

