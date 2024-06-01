Support LGBTQ-owned brands during Pride Month and year-round.
June 1 marks the beginning of 2024 Pride Month. This tradition began in 1969 after the Stonewall Riots, a series of protests for LGBT equality in New York City. Over the years, it’s morphed into Pride parades and celebrations of how far the community has come (and dreams of what is yet to be achieved.)
What better time than during Pride Month to support LGBTQ+-founded companies? We curated fantastic brands — some of which you may already shop — established by people who identify as members of this community.
Honestly, these brands are all so great that you don’t need a celebratory month to decide to shop them, but it’s an especially timely way to show your support. Whether you're in the market for home decor, makeup, perfumes, scented candles and more, the following lines are great to shop in Pride month and year-round.
Shop Andie swimwear, Omsom noodles, Nate Berkus Home and more goods that are sure to delight.
Moodeaux
Moodeux is a woman-founded, Black-owned brand that makes beautiful scents that can help uplift your mood. The brand launched in 2021 and has garnered so many awards and accolades that it's been dubbed an industry disruptor.
Moodeaux PunkStar IntenScenual Eau de Parfum
Juicy dark fruit, a hint of saffron, incense, rose, cedar, and a leather base note make this all-gender fragrance one that reviews say "always gets compliments."
Boy Smells
The cult-favorite scented candle and fragrance brand happens to be LGBTQ-owned. We've been shopping it forever for its unique and beautiful home scents.
Boy Smells Vanilla Era
Vanilla absolute, black amber, coffee and smoldering incense combine to make this spicy gourmand candle a must-have scent.
Jonathan Adler
You may know interior decorator and author Jonathan Adler from his best-selling Ruggable collaboration, but the New Jersey native also makes stunning home decor and furniture.
Jonathan Adler Safari Needlepoint Pillow
Adler's distinctive style will add charm to your home from the floor up. This needlepoint pillow with a beautiful tiger design has a wool front and is cotton velvet on the back.
Andie Swim
The inclusive swimwear brand is made to not ride up with every step. It has also had some fantastic collaborations with celebrities, from Demi Moore to Mindy Kaling.
Andie The Malibu One Piece
We're still completely smitten with the Mindy X Andie Summer Camp collab.
Patrick Ta
The Patrick Ta website has a beautiful Pride Month message of encouragement. Regardless of all the famous faces he has worked with, his makeup brand has earned legions of fans from people everywhere.
Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette
With its range of sultry colors, this one eyeshadow palette can be used to create so many looks. Zoe Saldana's makeup artist, Vera Steimberg, used these shades on her for her Met Gala look.
Malin+Goetz
Malin+Goetz designed products for every skin type, tone and gender. Its mission is to create high-quality, easy-to-use skincare, fragrances and candles that fit into modern lifestyles.
Malin+Goetz Best-Sellers Travel Kit
This travel kit of best-selling skin and hair care is perfect for your summer vacation plans but also a great intro to the product line which is safe for sensitive skin.
Nate Home by Nate Berkus
A regular on Oprah before starring in his own shows like The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, Nate Berkus is an interior designer and businessman with impeccable taste. Lucky for us, you can shop his linens and homewares on mainstay retailers like Amazon and Wayfair.
Nate Home by Nate Berkus 6-Bottle Water and Wine Bottle Organizer
Nate Berkus Home has lovely, well-rated linens for the bedroom and bath, but the beautiful designs of the organization and storage pieces are worth highlighting.
Omsom
Founded by first-generation Vietnamese-American sisters, Omsom partners with iconic Asian chefs to bring Asian flavors into your home kitchen via noodles and sauces.
Omsom Saucy Premium Noodle Variety Pack
Once the meals of college kids and those without cooking skills, noodles have become a near gourmet experience. This 10-pack has all of the flavors: soy garlic, chili sesame, coconut lemongrass curry, garlic black pepper. The sauces also get rave reviews.
Biology Fragrances
Biology Fragrances, founded by Steve Sun, is a small-batch, natural, functional fragrance brand formulated to give you that extra boost to tackle the day. All formulas are curated to have restorative qualities that enhance your daily life and are cruelty-free.
Biology Fragrance 1: Joy
This uplifting scent has notes of jasmine, tuberose, bergamot, and rich sandalwood. Try a little rollerball to apply to your pulse points. Reviews say it's "definitely worth the buzz" and divine.
Hi Beautiful You
Hi Beautiful You offers multifunctional products that are quick, easy to apply, long-lasting and have buildable coverage. It was created by beauty industry veteran and proudly gay man Richard Anderson.
Hi Beautiful You Be You Skin, Skin Perfecting Tint
Actress Vanessa Williams's gorgeous complexion gets a little help from this Skin Perfecting Tint. She has said, "I don't leave the house without it." The before-and-after photos are impressive!
Roverlund
Roverlund is chic and durable gear for pets and their people, especially those who travel a lot or enjoy the outdoors. Shop the fantastic styles so your chic pooch can come with you wherever your adventures may take you.
Roverlund Airline-Compliant Pet Carrier With Leash
This pet carrier is beautiful, but according to reviews, it's also sturdy, and dogs and their humans both love it. One happy owner says, "Outstanding design." It's a great pet carrier for any type of four-legged friend.
