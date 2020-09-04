12 Best Running Shoes for Women
Have you found your sole mate yet? The right running shoes can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)
The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries, from blisters to fractures, that could keep you off the road for months.
We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. Check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.
Shop ET Style’s favorite women’s running shoes, below.
Truth: Some people’s feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh sock in these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the cushiony foam soles in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you’re running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.
Countless Amazon reviewers praise this pair's super-soft soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. Just saying.
We can’t promise that you’ll set your new PR in this speed-friendly racing shoe. But with a spring embedded in the mid-sole, there’s a definite chance that you’ll look like a blur during your next sprint.
These Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers are one of the most highly rated women's running shoes. They also come in 11 different colors and styles to fit everyone's personality.
These comfortable and cushy Brooks Ghost 13 are a solid choice in running shoe.
The lightweight soles of Nike’s latest drop are filled with tiny cushion-y beads that make even those last few miles of a long race feel like you’re running on bubbles. We're calling it: These will become your new favorite long-distance shoes.
The On Cloud X mixes training and running into a light and comfortable running shoe.
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 45% off at Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale, while supplies last.
Enjoy smooth lightweight comfort and a bold look.
Whether you're running a marathon or running errands, the Adidas Swift Run Sneaker provides comfort, performance and style.
This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women.
These Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running shoes have more perforations and must for increased breathability while on your feet and running.
