12 Best Walmart Grill Deals for Your 4th of July BBQ: Shop Weber, Blackstone, and More
Along with watching a dazzling fireworks display and donning your red, white and blue apparel, the 4th of July just isn't complete without a tasty BBQ. If you're the grillmaster this year, but you need a new grill (and preferably on a budget) Walmart should be your first stop.
From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to camping and portable grills, Walmart's grilling deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills on sale to suit any budget. Whether you want to smoke enough delicious racks of ribs to feed a crowd or grill juicy burgers for only a few close friends, we've found durable and high-quality grills that will take on your grilling challenges from top brands like Weber, Kenmore, Blackstone and more.
The great thing about Walmart's discounted grills is that once you purchase the one best suited for your needs, you won't just use it on the Fourth of July, but it just might become your go-to cooking method throughout the summer and beyond.
Below, check out the best 4th of July grill deals at Walmart to shop now.
The Best 4th of July Grill Deals at Walmart
Folding down into a small, compact size, you can take this Weber grill camping, tailgating or to your next picnic. While it can fit into your car's trunk, it is still large enough to cook up to 15 burgers at once.
Easily control the temperature on this classic barrel-shaped charcoal grill with the smokestack and air intake damper. It also has an ash tray making clean-up afterward a breeze.
This one of a kind griddle can bake, sear, roast, saute, and air fry. The 524-square-inch cooking surface with two independent cooking zones provides you with all the room you need to cook large meals. It also has one 2-quart air fryer drawer and a warming drawer.
With this versatile grill you can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. Since it's a pellet grill you'll get the delicious wood-smoked flavors.
From burgers on the grate to crispy chicken on the rotisserie, the six burner Weber gas grill will redefine your definition of the classic grill-out. This grill features a Tuck-Away rotisserie system with flip-up motor and separate spit and fork storage in the enclosed cart.
The Bluetooth-connected grill allows you to simultaneously monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, see current propane tank levels, set timers, alarms and graph temperature changes. Even the novice griller can easily navigate this user-friendly grill.
Inside this portable gas grill, you’ll find a 199 square inches of cooking space. Below that are two stainless steel burners controlled independently with the easy Press-and-Turn ignition system. Each burner supplies 8,000 BTUs combining to offer up 16,000 BTUs.
Small spaces are no problem with this portable and foldable grill. When folded it has convenient carrying handles.
A traditional cart style meets portability with two wheels and a handle with non-slip for positioning and legs that fold and latch for travel. Enjoy 524 square inches of cooking space with two independently controlled cooking zones that provide ultimate control with a combined 34,000 BTUs.
With a 20.5''x 13'' grill plate, this 2-burner tabletop gas grill offers a large space for you to bake a lot of food, like meat, steak, roast chicken, ribs and so on. Each burner can provide a high heat output of 10,000 BTU and there's a built-in thermometer on the lid.
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.
Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up for compact storage and off-road wheels make it easy to take it wherever you go. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power and has two adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking.
