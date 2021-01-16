Christa B. Allen is literally going on 30 now! The 29-year-old actress who played the 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garner's character Jenna Rink in the 2004 film 13 Going on 30, recently recreated Garner's 30-year-old version of Jenna on Instagram.

Responding to a comment saying Allen "stars in one movie, never lets you forget it," she dressed up in Jenna Rink's iconic multi-colored dress to deliver Garner's line, "You know what? You are rude and mean and sloppy and frizzy. I don't like you at all."

The impression is spot-on, and it turns out this isn't the first time Allen has dressed up as the adult Jenna.

Back in October, she donned the dress to show off her "Thriller" moves on TikTok, once again recreating an iconic scene from the film.

But despite some online calls for a 13 Going on 30 sequel, Garner has shut down any speculation. Back in 2019 she joked on Good Morning America, "What, like 15 Going on 50? Let's simmer down. Let's leave well enough alone."

