'13 Reasons Why': Miles Heizer Thinks Alex Will Be 'Heartbroken' Over Jessica and Justin's Reunion in Season 3

It’s official! 13 Reasons Why has been picked up for a third season at Netflix. The news comes less than a month after the second season premiered on the streaming service.

While production doesn’t resume until later this year, much of the cast is already talking about where they would like to see their characters go.

ET caught up with Miles Heizer at the 11th Annual Television Academy Honors last week (before the season three renewal announcement was made), where he revealed what he hopes for Alex, who endured a painful recovery in season two after a suicide attempt at the end of season one.

“You know, I just hope that he's happy and figuring things out and not being too hard on himself ultimately,” he shared. “I think everyone’s always growing and changing and Alex certainly is and so hopefully, yeah, growing and becoming himself.”

But the actor, who turned 24 last month, admits heartbreak may be in Alex's future following Jessica (Alisha Boe) and Justin’s (Brandon Flynn) reconciliation in the season two finale.

“Well, I think that he doesn't really know yet, so I would imagine that he would be, he'd feel a bit heartbroken,” he said. “Hopefully we'll get to find out.”

And as for that Instagram post Katherine Langford shared, seemingly bidding farewell to her character, Hannah Baker, well, Heizer is still holding out hope for her return in season three.

“I think there's always a place for her in this show,” he said. “It kind of started with her and she plays such a big part, even when she's not in the show, we're still kind of handling her story -- a lot of us -- and so I think there's always room for her to be there. Whether she is or not, I have no idea, but, you know, I’d love to see her back always. I love Katherine.”

Justin Prentice, who also revealed his season three hopes to ET, echoed Heizer’s sentiments on Langford at the same event.

“I love Katherine so much. I hope if it worked for the story and they could find a way, that'd be great,” he shared. “But, at the same time I think season two ended on a really great note with that character… it'll be interesting to see.”

Season two of 13 Reasons Why is streaming now on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

'13 Reasons Why' Star Devin Druid Addresses Tyler's Graphic Sodomy Scene Controversy in Season 2 (Exclusive)

'13 Reasons Why' Star Says Bryce Walker's Season 2 Ending 'Pissed' Him Off (Exclusive)

'13 Reasons Why' Producer Addresses Backlash Surrounding Season 2 (Exclusive)