Who killed Bryce Walker?

That's the question Netflix asks in a brand-new trailer for the upcoming third season of 13 Reasons Why, which dropped Wednesday. In the clip, Bryce's mom is on the hunt for the person who shot her son, but it won't be an easy task, as Bryce made more than a few enemies during the first two seasons.

Justin (Brandon Flynn) is the first to verbalize that "someone we know could have done this," and while Jessica (Alisha Boe) says that she finds that idea "crazy," she's quickly named as a suspect in the case.

Other potential murderers named are Tyler (Devin Druid), Montgomery (Timothy Granaderos), Justin and Zach (Ross Butler). The most shocking suspect, though, is Clay (Dylan Minnette), who is arrested for the murder in the trailer.

"I didn't do anything!" Clay insists as he questions where his pal, Tony (Christian Navarro), was the night of Bryce's (Justin Prentice) death.

After shots of Bryce's body being rolled down a hill, students talking to police, and Jessica confessing that she's "scared" play out, Clay ends the trailer on an eerie note.

"This whole f**king world is better without him in it," he angrily declares through tears.

The trailer comes just weeks after Netflix released the first bits of information about season three, revealing that it'll pick up eight months after the events of the second season. The streaming platform also revealed that the teen show has already been renewed for a fourth and final season.

"Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery," the new season's synopsis read. "But when the aftermath of a tumultuous homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it's up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone's deepest secrets."

"The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever," the synopsis concluded.

Season three of 13 Reasons Why hits Netflix on Aug. 23.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'13 Reasons Why' Renewed for 4th and Final Season as Shocking Season 3 Trailer Drops

Netflix to Remove Controversial Suicide Scene From '13 Reasons Why'

'13 Reasons Why' Season 3: Everything the Cast Has Said

Related Gallery