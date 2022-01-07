14 NFL Merch Items to Get in Time for the Playoffs

It’s that time of year again: The Super Bowl is nearly a month away, and the NFL playoffs are about to kick off! Your fantasy football team might be in shambles, but you’re still going to cheer on your favorite team throughout the finals. Gearing up for the playoffs takes a lot of time and trips to the grocery store and part of that preparation means looking the part.

Whether you’re a Dolphins fan or a Steelers fan, every football fan has one thing in common: Come game day, you’re always styled from your earrings to slippers in your favorite NFL team’s merch. The pre-Super Bowl mayhem is stressful enough without trying to find the perfect fleece blanket or a comfy hoodie. So we sleuthed the web for some NFL gear that will make the playoffs special.

It doesn’t matter if you’re watching from the comfort of your recliner or chanting in the stadium while rocking your team's face mask. Everyone loves cozying up in a new hat or varsity jacket come game day.

The New England Patriots 50” x 60” Plush Raschel Throw is perfect if you need to curl up and hide while the referees deliberate tough calls. If you're hosting a playoff viewing party and you can't stand water rings on the wooden table, opt for something like the Indianapolis Colts Laster-Cut Coaster Set.

Shop ET's favorite NFL playoff gear below, along with details on how to watch the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVI.

New England Patriots Reusable Face Mask 3-Pack Amazon New England Patriots Reusable Face Mask 3-Pack These masks are a perfect way to stay safe during the pandemic and show your team spirit. If you're into body painting before a game, they'll also save you a bit of time and effort since part of your face will already be covered in red and nautical blue. $27 Buy Now

Didn't find what you were looking for on Amazon? Or maybe you just want to add some more items to your game day collection. Regardless, Fanatics also has a lot of unique gear for the NFL playoffs.

If you're looking for jewelry that's just as enthusiastic about your favorite team as you are, then BaubleBar has you covered.

Buffalo Bills Statement Studs BaubleBar Buffalo Bills Statement Studs These studs are more than just a statement to your loyalty to the Bills -- they're absolutely gorgeous. Seriously, royal blue, red, and navy blue have never looked better. $48 Buy Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hair Bow Fanatics Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hair Bow When it comes to game day celebrations, it's all about the details -- and this hair bow is the perfect detail to add to your sports wardrobe. Speaking of details, we can't get enough of the confetti sequins inside the mesh bow. $15 Buy Now

When are the NFL playoffs?

Wild-card round: Jan. 15-17

Divisional round: Jan. 22-23

Conference championships: Jan. 30

Super Bowl 56: Feb. 13

If you haven’t figured out where to watch the playoffs yet, you’ve got you covered. Of course, you can catch up on all the interceptions and fumbles directly on the NFL app. But there are a ton of other ways you can watch the NFL playoffs. From Paramount+ to Sling TV and a lot more, let’s get into how you can watch the NFL playoffs on your preferred streaming service.

Paramount+ Paramount+ Paramount+ If you don’t have a Paramount+ subscription, you can try the streaming service for free for 7 days. Otherwise, you can watch the NFL playoffs live with a premium Paramount+ subscription. ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS. $5/MONTH Sign Up

ESPN+ ESPN+ ESPN+ If your cable package comes with ESPN, you can just click on the channel on game days. Otherwise, you can watch exclusive videos, live games, and read through exclusive articles on the ESPN+ streaming service. $7/MONTH Sign Up

Hulu + Live TV Hulu Hulu + Live TV Hulu with Live TV allows you to tune into any game NFL game, as well as all the games on CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN. With an additional Sports Add-on, you can also get access to the NFL RedZone. $70/MONTH Sign Up

SlingTV SlingTV SlingTV You can stream cable networks with Sling TV. While the 3-day free trial won’t get you through the NFL playoffs, this streaming service offers hundreds of dozens of channels. $35/MONTH Sign Up

fuboTV fuboTV fuboTV Similar to other streaming services, fuboTV also has a tree trial. If you’re ready to commit to a fuboTV subscription, you can watch 229 channels. That includes ESPN and multiple other sports channels. $35/MONTH Sign Up

