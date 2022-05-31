15 Best Grill Sales: Save on Everything You Need for Summer Barbecues
Now is the perfect time to start planning your summer barbecue and grilling setup at home. With brands like Char-Broil, Traeger, Weber, Dyna-Glo and so many others constantly stepping up the grilling game, it's easy to find the perfect grill for barbeques to kick off the season the right. And, you don't have to pay full price on a top-rated model for grilling season.
Though Memorial Day Weekend has ended, that doesn't mean the deals on top-rated grills have stopped. In fact, there are still tons of post-Memorial Day and summer deals on grills that would make the perfect Father's Day gift for any father figure in your life or a treat for yourself. We've scoured multiple retailers to find the best deals on grills, so you can save your money to upgrade your patio furniture or add on some grilling accessories.
Ahead, shop the best summer deals on top-rated outdoor grills, including wood pellet grills, gas grills and charcoal grills.
The Best Summer Grill Deals to Shop Now
This Kenmore grill is the best deal if you're looking to wow your dad, father-in-law, husband or grandpa this Father's Day. It comes complete with 6 burners, a side burner and a cabinet. So you and your dad will have ample space to grill all your favorite meals this summer and beyond.
This Char-Broil propane gas grill comes with a 10,000 BTU side burner, which gives you ample space to grill up burgers, hotdogs and drumsticks all summer long. The cart-style design also gives you a mini prep station. Plus, it comes complete with a grill cover (making it the ultimate Father's Day gift for Dad).
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings and summer BBQs.
If you or someone in your family loves to grill during the evening or night, then this propane grill by Monument Grills was made for you. All the control knobs are backlit with blue LED lights, so you can still see the settings as you grill away.
The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it. And you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to save on this outdoor grill.
The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid.
Nab the Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer for a discount, and treat yourself to an elevated cooking experience this grilling season. Or treat Dad to a special Father's Day gift this year.
Wheel this wood pellet grill onto your patio and get to smoking and BBQing. This grill model also has a built-in drip tray and grease bucket to collect all the excess grease.
Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal on charcoal grills ahead of all your summer block parties.
Store some of your grilling accessories on the side shelves. This outdoor grill also includes a warming rack, ashtray and two built-in stainless steel bottle openers.
The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates.
This Weber gas grill gets rid of grease drips to protect your burners. Plus, all the burners consistently heat your food, so all your hotdogs and burger will be done at the same time.
You can get a lot of grilling done this summer thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.
This Kitchenaid propane gas grill isn't just a great cooking station for your new summer barbeque. It also works as an accent piece for your patio setup. After all, nobody could miss this red grill.
This 2-burner tabletop gas grill is perfect for small get-togethers or if you have a small patio. Thanks to its small but powerful 24,000 BTU design, this Pit Boss grill is a great portable grill option for all your tailgating, camping and other summer events.
