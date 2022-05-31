15 Best Grill Sales: Save on Everything You Need for Summer Barbecues

Now is the perfect time to start planning your summer barbecue and grilling setup at home. With brands like Char-Broil, Traeger, Weber, Dyna-Glo and so many others constantly stepping up the grilling game, it's easy to find the perfect grill for barbeques to kick off the season the right. And, you don't have to pay full price on a top-rated model for grilling season.

Though Memorial Day Weekend has ended, that doesn't mean the deals on top-rated grills have stopped. In fact, there are still tons of post-Memorial Day and summer deals on grills that would make the perfect Father's Day gift for any father figure in your life or a treat for yourself. We've scoured multiple retailers to find the best deals on grills, so you can save your money to upgrade your patio furniture or add on some grilling accessories.

Ahead, shop the best summer deals on top-rated outdoor grills, including wood pellet grills, gas grills and charcoal grills.

The Best Summer Grill Deals to Shop Now

Weber Performer Charcoal Grill Wayfair Weber Performer Charcoal Grill The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid. $649 $549 Buy Now

Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart BBQ Guys Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates. $1,299 $999 Buy Now

