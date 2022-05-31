Shopping

15 Best Grill Sales: Save on Everything You Need for Summer Barbecues

By Wesley Horvath‍
Memorial Day Grill Sales
Weber

Now is the perfect time to start planning your summer barbecue and grilling setup at home. With brands like Char-Broil, Traeger, Weber, Dyna-Glo and so many others constantly stepping up the grilling game, it's easy to find the perfect grill for barbeques to kick off the season the right. And, you don't have to pay full price on a top-rated model for grilling season.

Though Memorial Day Weekend has ended, that doesn't mean the deals on top-rated grills have stopped. In fact, there are still tons of post-Memorial Day and summer deals on grills that would make the perfect Father's Day gift for any father figure in your life or a treat for yourself. We've scoured multiple retailers to find the best deals on grills, so you can save your money to upgrade your patio furniture or add on some grilling accessories. 

Ahead, shop the best summer deals on top-rated outdoor grills, including wood pellet grills, gas grills and charcoal grills.

The Best Summer Grill Deals to Shop Now

Kenmore 6-Burner 85,000 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet
Kenmore 6-Burner Free Standing Propane 85000 BTU Gas Grill
Wayfair
Kenmore 6-Burner 85,000 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet

This Kenmore grill is the best deal if you're looking to wow your dad, father-in-law, husband or grandpa this Father's Day. It comes complete with 6 burners, a side burner and a cabinet. So you and your dad will have ample space to grill all your favorite meals this summer and beyond. 

$800$675
Char-Broil 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Grill Cover
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Grill Cover

This Char-Broil propane gas grill comes with a 10,000 BTU side burner, which gives you ample space to grill up burgers, hotdogs and drumsticks all summer long. The cart-style design also gives you a mini prep station. Plus, it comes complete with a grill cover (making it the ultimate Father's Day gift for Dad).

$406$389
Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings and summer BBQs. 

$131$119
Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane 72,000 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet
Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane 72,000 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet
Wayfair
Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane 72,000 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet

If you or someone in your family loves to grill during the evening or night, then this propane grill by Monument Grills was made for you. All the control knobs are backlit with blue LED lights, so you can still see the settings as you grill away. 

$449$395
Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill
Master cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill

The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it. And you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to save on this outdoor grill.

$230$209
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill
Wayfair
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill

The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid. 

$649$549
Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer
Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer
Walmart
Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer

Nab the Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer for a discount, and treat yourself to an elevated cooking experience this grilling season. Or treat Dad to a special Father's Day gift this year.

$497$447
Z Grills BBQ Smoker Wood Pellet Grill
Z Grills BBQ Smoker Wood Pellet Grill
Wayfair
Z Grills BBQ Smoker Wood Pellet Grill

Wheel this wood pellet grill onto your patio and get to smoking and BBQing. This grill model also has a built-in drip tray and grease bucket to collect all the excess grease. 

$700$452
Outsunny Charcoal Portable Trolley BBQ Grill
Outsunny charcoal portable trolley BBQ grill
Walmart
Outsunny Charcoal Portable Trolley BBQ Grill

Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal on charcoal grills ahead of all your summer block parties.

$378$210
Dyna-Glo Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves
Dyna-Glo Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves
Wayfair
Dyna-Glo Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

Store some of your grilling accessories on the side shelves. This outdoor grill also includes a warming rack, ashtray and two built-in stainless steel bottle openers.

$380$280
Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart
BBQ Guys Victory Kamado Grill and smoker
BBQ Guys
Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart

The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates. 

$1,299$999
Weber Spirit 3-Burner Free Standing Gas Grill
Weber Spirit 3-Burner Free Standing Gas Grill
Wayfair
Weber Spirit 3-Burner Free Standing Gas Grill

This Weber gas grill gets rid of grease drips to protect your burners. Plus, all the burners consistently heat your food, so all your hotdogs and burger will be done at the same time. 

$789$549
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners
Amazon
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners

You can get a lot of grilling done this summer thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.

$480$431
Kitchenaid 4-Burner Propane 55,000 BTU Gas Grill with Cabinet
Kitchenaid 4-Burner Liquid Propane 55,000 BTU Gas Grill with Cabinet
Wayfair
Kitchenaid 4-Burner Propane 55,000 BTU Gas Grill with Cabinet

This Kitchenaid propane gas grill isn't just a great cooking station for your new summer barbeque. It also works as an accent piece for your patio setup. After all, nobody could miss this red grill. 

$770$666
Pit Boss 2-Burner 24,000 BTU Propane Gas Grill
Pit Boss 2-Burner 24,000 BTU Propane Gas Grill
Wayfair
Pit Boss 2-Burner 24,000 BTU Propane Gas Grill

This 2-burner tabletop gas grill is perfect for small get-togethers or if you have a small patio. Thanks to its small but powerful 24,000 BTU design, this Pit Boss grill is a great portable grill option for all your tailgating, camping and other summer events.

$200$146

