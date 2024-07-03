The long 4th of July weekend is here with all sorts of summer fun — including some of the season's biggest sales. Walmart's massive 4th of July sale is well underway, with top tech brands like Apple, Samsung, and Nintendo slashing prices on highly coveted favorites. Shoppers can take advantage of the retailer's summer savings that include some of the best-ever deals on TVs, headphones, iPads and more.

Shop Walmart's Tech Deals

From steep discounts on AirTags and the Nintendo Switch OLED to can't miss buys on Samsung's Frame TV and the newest LG C4 OLED TV, Walmart is the place to go for seriously discounted electronics this weekend. Plus, if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score same-day delivery and in-store pickup on many of these deals, meaning you won't have to wait long for your new tech to arrive.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of AirPods or want the latest smartwatch, there's plenty to sift through. Ahead, we've made things easier by gathering all the best tech deals to shop from the Walmart 4th of July sale right now.

Best 4th of July TV Deals at Walmart

Best 4th of July Apple Deals at Walmart

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $249 Shop Now

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack Walmart Apple AirTag - 4 Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $80 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Walmart Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones These crisp, great-sounding headphones are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support and voice control so you can spin through your favorite songs without manually changing each tune. $179 $119 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Walmart Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple's indomitable earbuds are some of the best on the market, and offer excellent sound in a wireless form factor. Their included charging case make them perfect for using on long road trips. $129 $89 Shop Now

Best Walmart 4th of July Gaming Deals

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

Sign up for the latest deals here! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: