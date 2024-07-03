Score the best tech deals at Walmart's 4th of July sale to save on TVs, headphones, AirTags and more.
The long 4th of July weekend is here with all sorts of summer fun — including some of the season's biggest sales. Walmart's massive 4th of July sale is well underway, with top tech brands like Apple, Samsung, and Nintendo slashing prices on highly coveted favorites. Shoppers can take advantage of the retailer's summer savings that include some of the best-ever deals on TVs, headphones, iPads and more.
From steep discounts on AirTags and the Nintendo Switch OLED to can't miss buys on Samsung's Frame TV and the newest LG C4 OLED TV, Walmart is the place to go for seriously discounted electronics this weekend. Plus, if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score same-day delivery and in-store pickup on many of these deals, meaning you won't have to wait long for your new tech to arrive.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of AirPods or want the latest smartwatch, there's plenty to sift through. Ahead, we've made things easier by gathering all the best tech deals to shop from the Walmart 4th of July sale right now.
Best 4th of July TV Deals at Walmart
42" LG C4 OLED TV
Save $300 on one of the best new OLED TVs of 2024.
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
This eye-popping TV fills your TV with gorgeous colors, bright whites, and the darkest blacks to create a gorgeous picture. When you're finished watching, it can transform into the perfect canvas to display your favorite works of art.
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV
This incredibly thin TV offers an OLED experience like no other, with built-in Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite to make sure you always feel like you're in the center of the action with this show-stopping display.
Samsung 65" The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat.
LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED TV with Dolby Vision
The versatile LG OLED C Series is impressive with stunning colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots, according to the brand. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
Best 4th of July Apple Deals at Walmart
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
These crisp, great-sounding headphones are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support and voice control so you can spin through your favorite songs without manually changing each tune.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple's indomitable earbuds are some of the best on the market, and offer excellent sound in a wireless form factor. Their included charging case make them perfect for using on long road trips.
Best Walmart 4th of July Gaming Deals
Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con
Update your gameplay with the OLED display screen on this Nintendo Switch console. Instead of relying on backlights, this OLED screen emits its own light to create a more accurate representation of your favorite graphics.
PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
You'll essentially get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free with this bundle including the original PS5 console and a DualSense wireless controller.
Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
The newest variant of the Nintendo Switch OLED — the Mario Red Edition — has just received a rare discount at Walmart.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
