15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That'll Arrive in Time for June 19

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts
June 19 is almost here already, and searching for the perfect Father's Day gift for all the father figures in your life can be a challenge. You obviously want to show your dad, husband, father-in-law and grandpa that you appreciate them with the best Father's Day gift idea, but also want to ensure their present will arrive in time. Thankfully, there are several retailers that have plenty of Father's Day gift ideas that will arrive in time for the big day. 

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you have the luxury of getting free 2-day shipping on thousands upon thousands of products. There are plenty more retailers that offer fast shipping and expedited shipping options, such as brands like Samsung, The Home Depot, Bespoke Post and more.

Everyone's dad has a ton of different interests and hobbies, so it never hurts to get some gift inspiration whenever you can. For the coffee-loving father figure in your life, you can grab him his favorite blend of coffee or upgrade his coffee maker with a new Nespresso Vertuo machine. Otherwise, you can score a camping-ready set for your trail trekking father. 

From electronics to hot sauce and even personalized gifts, check out some of our favorite last-minute Father's Day gifts that will make it to your dad just in time.

Mike's Hot Honey - Original & Extra Hot Combo
Mike's Hot Honey - Original & Extra Hot Combo
Amazon
Mike's Hot Honey - Original & Extra Hot Combo

Spicy honey is a great condiment that your dad will love to have in his kitchen. He can drizzle Mike's Hot Honey on his ribs, add it to his biscuits or use it in his favorite marinade. Either way, he'll love experimenting with this sweet and spicy condiment.

$21
Bespoke Post Explore Box
Bespoke Post Explore Box
Bespoke Post
Bespoke Post Explore Box

For the traveling Dad who loves to explore, camp and hike, try the Explore Box from Bespoke Post. Members of the Bespoke Post Club get a discount on boxes, but it's completely free to become a member. 

$70$49 FOR MEMBERS
Amazon eGift Card
Amazon eGift Card
Amazon
Amazon eGift Card

Add an Amazon gift card to a Father's Day gift basket or gift it as a stand-alone present this year. Either way, your dad will love getting a standard, animated or personalized gift card from you. 

$25 AND UP
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4

Help Dad keep track of a lot more than just the time with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Until June 8, you can also save $30 on the smartwatch that comes complete with Bluetooth capabilities and real-time ECG Monitoring. FYI, Samsung orders typically arrive within 5 business days, but you can choose the expedited shipping option to get this Father's Day gift in 2 business days.

$250$220
Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

This Carhartt short sleeve shirt is made with long-lasting fabric. The rib-knit crewneck neckline upholds its shape throughout the day, so your dad won't have to deal with a stretched neckline by the time he clocks out.

$20
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Help Dad wake up to some delicious coffee and other Keurig-compatible beverages every morning. The Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker can make up to 12-cups of coffee, which will give Dad plenty of energy. Throw in some of Dad's fave K-Cups pods, and you have the perfect gift set for the coffee aficionado. 

$190$170
Bespoke Post Cured Box
Bespoke Post Cured Box
Bespoke
Bespoke Post Cured Box

If Dad loves to snack on cured meat, he's sure to enjoy this Bespoke Post Cured Box. It has tons of different types of salami for Dad to try. 

$70$49 FOR MEMBERS
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple

Give Dad a major audio upgrade with the new and improved AirPods Pro. These AirPods have force sensors that'll let him control his music and answer or end calls. Plus, these AirPods are even sweat and water-resistant. 

$249$197
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm

With 20% more screen, this Apple Watch makes tracking your health, mindfulness, sleep, texts and communication much easier, all in a new swim-resistant model. Plus, it's easy to customize the Apple Watch Series 7. Just pick the perfect band size and color that suits your dad, then you have the perfect Father's Day gift.

$499$429
Dollar Shave Club Starter Set
Dollar Shave Club Starter Kit
Dollar Shave Club
Dollar Shave Club Starter Set

Make sure your dad or husband has the best beard care with this Dollar Shave Club starter set. It includes two 6-blade razor cartridges, a handle, three shave aid samples and a free moisturizer. Plus, new members get free shipping on this kit. As an extra bonus, it only takes 4-6 business days for Dollar Shave Club to arrive, so this kit will arrive just in time for Father's Day (as long as you order soon).

$9
Theragun Mini 4th Gen Muscle Message Gun
Theragun Mini 4th Gen Muscle Message Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini 4th Gen Muscle Message Gun

Help Dad treat his sore and stiff muscles with this Theragun Mini. Plus, you can choose between four different color options.

$199
Home Depot Gift Card
Home Depot Gift Card
The Home Depot
Home Depot Gift Card

If your dad is always working on a home improvement project, he'll love opening up a digital or physical gift card to The Home Depot. 

$25 AND UP
Yellowbird Foods Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Yellowbird Foods Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Amazon
Yellowbird Foods Hot Sauce Variety Pack

Warm weather is here, and grilling season has officially begun. If your dad loves to add some heat to his recipes, a hot sauce variety pack would make the perfect Father's Day gift for him. This 5-pack comes with a jalapeño, serrano, habanero, ghost pepper and a blue agave sriracha hot sauce.

$35
Uncommon Goods Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book
Uncommon Goods Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book

Who wouldn't want to be transformed into their own superhero? Turn your dad into a comic book hero with this personalized comic book from Uncommon Goods.

$40
Men's Two-Tone Moccasin Slipper
Men's Two-Tone Moccasin Slipper
Amazon
Men's Two-Tone Moccasin Slipper

Gift Dad a comfy new pair of slippers to wear around the house. 

$42$25

Check out our Father's Day Gift Guide 2022 for even more gift inspiration this year.

