20 Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Becoming a dad for the first time is a huge milestone worth celebrating in a big way. If you're looking to gift a new dad for their very first Father's Day, ET is here to help you find the perfect present that'll get them even more excited about taking on their new role. 

This year, Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 19, and now is the ideal time to start looking for a great gift. We've gathered a ton of gifting ideas for the new dad's holiday. From a self-heating mug that'll keep the coffee piping hot through early mornings, a carrier that's comfortable for Dad and baby, and a grooming kit that helps with maintaining a fresh, clean look, our Father's Day gift list is filled with options for any new dad in your life. 

Shop our top picks for Father's Day gifts for new dads below. 

Papa Bear Buffalo Plaid Clog Slipper
Papa Bear Buffalo Plaid Clog Slipper
Amazon
Papa Bear Buffalo Plaid Clog Slipper

Having a new baby is hard, but you can keep Dad's feet comfy for all those middle-of-the-night wake up calls with these cozy buffalo plaid slippers.

$34$23
Father and Baby Matching Gamer Outfits
Father and Son Matching Shirts Dad Gifts Player One Two Daddy and Me Outfits
Amazon
Father and Baby Matching Gamer Outfits

If the new Dad in your life is a gamer, he'll feel like he's leveling up in these matching outfits.

$32
Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit
Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit
Ulta
Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

With a new baby, it can be hard to find time for self care, but this beard-grooming kit from Jack Black makes it easy.

$35
Ergobaby Omni Breeze All Carry
Ergobaby Omni Breeze All Carry
Amazon
Ergobaby Omni Breeze All Carry

If Dad doesn't have his own special carrier yet, Father's Day is the perfect time to gift this breathable, mesh one that will grow with his newborn.

$200
Ray-Ban Standard Original Aviator Sunglasses
Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Ray-Ban Standard Original Aviator Sunglasses

Help Dad stay feeling young and cool with these classic aviators from Ray-Ban, which have come back into style.

$163
DOSS Soundbox Pro Portable Speaker
Amazon
DOSS Soundbox Pro Portable Speaker

Party on the go with these ultra-portable bluetooth speakers, now on sale.

$70$50
WiFi Digital Picture Frame
WiFi Digital Picture Frame
Amazon
WiFi Digital Picture Frame

If your new dad is headed back to the office this summer, he'll adore this digital frame you can load up with pictures of the baby (and update them regularly!), so he doesn't feel like he's missing a thing.

$180$110
Grill Master Father's Day Gift Set
Grill Master Father's Day Gift Set
Uncommon Goods
Grill Master Father's Day Gift Set

Help him reach his maximum Dad potential with this complete grill set from Uncommon Goods, including grilling bags, baskets and wraps.

$49
Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera
Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera
Amazon
Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera

If your dad is more "old school," gift him this polaroid camera, so he can snap and capture every moment instantly.

$116
Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler
Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler
Amazon
Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler

There's a large chance the new dad in your life hasn't had a full night's sleep since the baby was born. Help him an extra boost of energy with this coffee sampler that'll start his day off on the right foot.

$50
Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner

If cleaning is officially a new-dad duty, give him a break with this award-winning robot vacuum. It's so quiet, you can even use it while the baby is napping.

$230$150 WITH COUPON
Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc Wine Box
Winc
Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise Dad this Father's Day with a subscription to Winc. He can get custom shipments of wine's that sure to satiate his palate.

$30 AND UP
Theragun Mini 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Theragun Mini - All-New 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun

If your dad has been carrying around a new baby, give his tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.

$199
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Amazon
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Make sure Dad's coffee stays warm all morning long as he gets the new baby ready for the day with this temperature controlled coffee mug set.

$130
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal
Arizona Soft Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal

The trendiest shoe of the year isn't just for Mom. Get a pair of these ultra-comfy footbed-molding Birkenstocks for Dad, too.

$135
Baboon To The Moon Small Go-Bag Waterproof Convertible Backpack
Baboon To The Moon Small Go-Bag Waterproof Convertible Backpack
Nordstrom
Baboon To The Moon Small Go-Bag Waterproof Convertible Backpack

Get Dad his own diaper bag this Father's Day. This travel bag has tons of mesh pockets and five compartment organization, plus it can be worn as a backpack, so he can feel confident and stylish while he's the go with the new baby.

$169
Tekla Classic Organic Cotton Bathrobe
Classic Organic Cotton Bathrobe
Nordstrom
Tekla Classic Organic Cotton Bathrobe

Give Dad a Father's Day spa day with this ultra-soft cotton robe.

$179
Courant Catch 3 Charging Pad
Catch 3 Charging Pad
Nordstrom
Courant Catch 3 Charging Pad

With a new baby on the brain, it's hard to remember — well — a lot. Make charging one less thing he has to think about with this three-in-one bedside charging station for all his devices.

$175
Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle
Bibliotheque Candle BYREDO
Nordstrom
Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle

Have a zen moment when you light this woodsy and aromatic candle, perfect for a relaxing Father's Day.

$90
Eno DoubleNest Print Hammock ENO
DoubleNest Print Hammock ENO
Amazon
Eno DoubleNest Print Hammock ENO

Every new parent knows it's essential to nap while the new baby naps. Make getting rest easier this summer with this portable hammock, perfect for some quick shut eye.

$85

