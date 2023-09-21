Whether you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room, you can save big with Best Buy's appliance deals.
When your household appliances aren't working as well as they should, shelling out the cash for these big-ticket purchases can be a hard pill to swallow. Luckily, Best Buy is offering impressive deals on major appliances right now to get your home in tip-top shape for a cozy fall. Whether you're in the market for a new washers and dryer, microwave for Thanksgiving leftovers, or one of Samsung's smart refrigerators, Best Buy has you covered.
Offering up to 40% off top-rated appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, KitchenAid and more, Best Buy is helping you get your shopping done on a budget. You don't have to wait all the way until Black Friday to start renovating your kitchen or laundry room. Now's the time to save hundreds on dishwashers, laundry machines and any other major home upgrade this season.
With appliances at Best Buy available at such low prices, you can improve your home for a fraction of the cost. Since new major appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best deals at Best Buy's fall savings event. We've searched Best Buy for all the best deals you can score to help keep your home happy and functional. Check them out below.
The Best Kitchen Appliance Deals at Best Buy
LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range
The double ovens on this LG model allow you to cook two different dishes at different temperatures.
GE 1.6 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave
Remove smoke, smells and steam with GE's over-the-range microwave.
Samsung 24” Top Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.
Amana 4.8 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Range
Right now you can save $275 on this highly rated oven.
KitchenAid - 30" Single Electric Convection Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave
If you've been toying with the idea of getting a wall convection oven with a built-in microwave, this KitchenAid combo is a no-brainer. You can use it to make all the things you make in your regular oven on top of being able to cook for a crowd.
LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave
With 2.0 cu. ft. capacity, LG's largest countertop model is perfect for defrosting, reheating, and cooking large meals in just a matter of minutes.
The Best Washer and Dryer Deals at Best Buy
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer WashTower with Built-In Intelligence
These smart appliances work together. The washer auto-selects drying cycles based on the wash cycle.
GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer
A smart washer adjusts the cleaning power and fabric care every cycle for maximum performance.
GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer from GE Profile allows you to start, stop and monitor your load of laundry all from your phone.
LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
LG's 6Motion Technology uses six different washing motions to get clothes cleaner and help them last longer.
LG 5.5 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D
Use less water and energy with this Energy Star certified washing machine from LG.
LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with EasyLoad Door
The large capacity and EasyLoad door on this LG electric dryer makes laundry day a breeze.
The Best Fridge and Freezer Deals at Best Buy
Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
Insignia Portable Nugget Ice Maker with Auto Shut-Off
Drinks with nugget ice just taste better and now you can snag $70 off this ice maker from Insignia
Insignia 14.0 Cu. Ft. Garage Ready Chest Freezer
For those who feel like they never have enough freezer space, right now you can save $100 on this garage freezer chest.
