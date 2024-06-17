Walmart+ member or not, score the best tech deals at Walmart to save on Apple, Samsung, LG and more.
Walmart+ Week is in full swing with hundreds of Walmart deals exclusively for Walmart+ members. Now through Sunday, June 23, you can take advantage of the retailer's summer savings that include some of the best-ever deals on tech. If your gadgets and gizmos are ready for an upgrade, Walmart is the place to go for seriously discounted electronics this week.
Everything from TVs and iPads to headphones and gaming consoles are steeply discounted at Walmart today. The electronics deals include the biggest names in tech like Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, Xbox and more. New to Walmart+? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop the savings event and get access to the many membership perks, including travel and fuel discounts.
Highlights from the Walmart+ Week sale include fan-favorite displays like the Samsung Frame TV and the newest LG C4 OLED TV, the ultra popular Nintendo Switch OLED, and AirTags just in time for you next getaway. Plus, if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score same-day delivery and in-store pickup on many of these deals, meaning you won't have to wait long for your new tech to arrive.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of AirPods or want the latest smartwatch, there's plenty to sift through. Ahead, we've made things easier by gathering all the best electronics deals available at Walmart right now.
Best Walmart TV Deals
42" LG C4 OLED TV
Save $200 on one of the best new OLED TVs of 2024.
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
This eye-popping TV fills your TV with gorgeous colors, bright whites, and the darkest blacks to create a gorgeous picture. When you're finished watching, it can transform into the perfect canvas to display your favorite works of art.
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV
This incredibly thin TV offers an OLED experience like no other, with built-in Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite to make sure you always feel like you're in the center of the action with this show-stopping display.
Samsung 65" The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat.
LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED TV with Dolby Vision
The versatile LG OLED C Series is impressive with stunning colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
Best Apple Deals at Walmart
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (5th Generation)
With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple M1 chip, this iPad Air is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Other features include Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C.
Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
These crisp, great-sounding headphones are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support and voice control so you can spin through your favorite songs without manually changing each tune.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple's indomitable earbuds are some of the best on the market, and offer excellent sound in a wireless form factor. Their included charging case make them perfect for using on long road trips.
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
The best of the best of Apple's non-Ultra smartwatch lineup includes a super-bright display, on-device Siri for faster queries, and Precision Finding for iPhone. While its blood oxygen monitor is no longer available due to a legal patent dispute, it's still as valuable for iPhone owners and fitness enthusiasts as ever.
Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds are great for anyone looking for style and quality in one package, with up to 8 hours of listening time and active noise cancellation options. They come with multiple ear tip sizes so you can find the right fit, and are sweat-and-water-resistant so you can work out without worrying about them being damaged or malfunctioning.
Best Walmart Gaming Deals
PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
You'll essentially get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free with this bundle including the original PS5 console and a DualSense wireless controller.
Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
The newest variant of the Nintendo Switch OLED — the Mario Red Edition — has just received a rare discount at Walmart.
RELATED CONTENT: