17 NFL Merch Items to Get in Time for the Playoffs

By Wesley Horvath‍
It’s that time of year again: The Super Bowl is nearly a month away, and the NFL playoffs are about to kick off! Your fantasy football team might be in shambles, but you’re still going to cheer on your favorite team throughout the finals. Gearing up for the playoffs takes a lot of time and trips to the grocery store and part of that preparation means looking the part.

Whether you’re a Dolphins fan or a Steelers fan, every football fan has one thing in common: Come game day, you’re always styled from your earrings to slippers in your favorite NFL team’s merch. The pre-Super Bowl mayhem is stressful enough without trying to find the perfect fleece blanket or a comfy hoodie. So we sleuthed the web for some NFL gear that will make the playoffs special.

It doesn’t matter if you’re watching from the comfort of your recliner or chanting in the stadium while rocking your team's face mask. Everyone loves cozying up in a new hat or varsity jacket come game day. 

The New England Patriots 50” x 60” Plush Raschel Throw is perfect if you need to curl up and hide while the referees deliberate tough calls. If you're hosting a playoff viewing party and you can't stand water rings on the wooden table, opt for something like the Indianapolis Colts Laster-Cut Coaster Set. Not every NFL team on our merch items list made it to the playoffs, but that doesn't mean you can't support your hometown team during the playoffs. 

Shop ET's favorite NFL playoff gear below, along with details on how to watch the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVI

YouTheFan NFL Boasters Indianapolis Colts Drink Coasters
YouTheFan NFL Boasters Colts Drink Coasters
Amazon
YouTheFan NFL Boasters Indianapolis Colts Drink Coasters
These stainless steel, laser-cut Colts coaster set is the perfect addition to any living room or den. We know any Colts fans would use this well after the NFL Playoffs have wrapped. 
$25$20
Miami Dolphins NFL 3-Piece Tailgate Kit
Miami Dolphins NFL 3-Piece Tailgate Kit from Amazon
Amazon
Miami Dolphins NFL 3-Piece Tailgate Kit
This 3-piece kit comes with two foldable chairs and a collapsible table -- all decorated with the Dolphins' signature aqua and orange colors. Overall, the tailgate kit comes with four cup holders. It's ideal for tailgating on the go. 
$80
New England Patriots Reusable Face Mask 3-Pack
New England Patriots Reusable Face Mask 3-Pack
Amazon
New England Patriots Reusable Face Mask 3-Pack
These masks are a perfect way to stay safe during the pandemic and show your team spirit. If you're into body painting before a game, they'll also save you a bit of time and effort since part of your face will already be covered in red and nautical blue. 
$27
Houston Texans NFL Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler
Houston Texans NFL Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler
Amazon
Houston Texans NFL Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler
This Houston Texans backpack cooler can hold up to 32 cans. Plus, it's about the same size as an average backpack. So you don't have to deal with carrying a bulky bag in the stadium parking lot. 
$48
Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Light-Up Beanie
Pittsburgh Steelers Light-Up Winter Knit Cap Beanie
Amazon
Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Light-Up Beanie
We think the LED lights add some extra flare to this Steelers beanie. 
$35
NFL Kansas City Chiefs Peg Tic Tac Toe Game
NFL Kansas City Chiefs Peg Tic Tac Toe Game
Amazon
NFL Kansas City Chiefs Peg Tic Tac Toe Game
There's something so nostalgic about playing tic tac toe between plays and during commercials. 
$15
NFL Cincinnati Bengals Insulated Tumbler Cup
NFL Cincinnati Bengals Insulated Tumbler Cup
Amazon
NFL Cincinnati Bengals Insulated Tumbler Cup
This versatile tumbler is perfect for keeping your chilled drinks cold and your warm drinks toasty. Plus, we think your morning coffee tastes a little bit better with Who Dey on your cup. 
$22

Didn't find what you were looking for on Amazon? Or maybe you just want to add some more items to your game day collection. Regardless, Fanatics also has a lot of unique gear for the NFL playoffs.

Las Vegas Raiders Starter Leader Varsity Satin Full-Snap Jacket
Las Vegas Raiders Starter Varsity Satin Jacket
Fanatics
Las Vegas Raiders Starter Leader Varsity Satin Full-Snap Jacket
We can't get enough of the two-tone design on this satin varsity jacket. 
$125
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50" by 60" Buffalo Check Frosty Fleece Blanket
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buffalo Check Fleece Blanket
Fanatics
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50" by 60" Buffalo Check Frosty Fleece Blanket
This Buccaneers blanket looks extra cozy. Personally, we just want to wear it like a cape come gameday. 
$45
New England Patriots 50'' x 60'' Plush Raschel Throw
New England Patriots 50'' x 60'' Plush Raschel Throw
Fanatics
New England Patriots 50'' x 60'' Plush Raschel Throw
This Patriots-themed throw is the perfect size to cuddle up on the sofa and watch the playoffs.
$35
Jacksonville Jaguars Starter Enforcer Satin Varsity Full-Snap Jacket
Jacksonville Jaguars Starter Enforcer Satin Varsity Jacket
Fanatics
Jacksonville Jaguars Starter Enforcer Satin Varsity Full-Snap Jacket
The satin finish on this jacket puts a nice spin on the classic varsity jacket aesthetic. 
$130
Riddell Tennessee Titans Black Matte Alternate Speed Mini Football Helmet
Tennessee Titans Black Matte Mini Football Helmet
Fanatics
Riddell Tennessee Titans Black Matte Alternate Speed Mini Football Helmet
This Titans-themed helmet is a quarter of the size of official NFL football helmets. Even though it's mini, we think it's a great centerpiece for any table or bookshelf. 
$40
Baltimore Ravens New Era NFL Sideline Sport Official Pom Cuffed Knit Hat
Baltimore Ravens New Era 2021 Pom Cuffed Knit Hat
Fanatics
Baltimore Ravens New Era NFL Sideline Sport Official Pom Cuffed Knit Hat
This pom knit hat is sure to keep your head warm during the NFL playoffs and beyond. 
$30$23

If you're looking for jewelry that's just as enthusiastic about your favorite team as you are, then BaubleBar has you covered. 

Carolina Panthers Logo Gold Hoops
Carolina Panthers Logo Gold Hoops
BaubleBar
Carolina Panthers Logo Gold Hoops
With these glitzy gold hoop earrings, you can spell out your sports fandom -- literally. 
$48
Buffalo Bills Statement Studs
Buffalo Bills Statement Studs
BaubleBar
Buffalo Bills Statement Studs
These studs are more than just a statement to your loyalty to the Bills -- they're absolutely gorgeous. Seriously, royal blue, red, and navy blue have never looked better. 
$48
New York Jets Silver Helmet Charm Necklace
New York Jets Silver Helmet Charm Necklace
BaubleBar
New York Jets Silver Helmet Charm Necklace
This silver chain charm necklace is super cute. We love that we can add an elegant necklace to our game day outfit. 
$48
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hair Bow
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hair Bow
Fanatics
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hair Bow
When it comes to game day celebrations, it's all about the details -- and this hair bow is the perfect detail to add to your sports wardrobe. Speaking of details, we can't get enough of the confetti sequins inside the mesh bow. 
$15

When are the NFL playoffs?

  • Wild-card round: Jan. 15-17
  • Divisional round: Jan. 22-23
  • Conference championships: Jan. 30
  • Super Bowl 56: Feb. 13 

If you haven’t figured out where to watch the playoffs yet, we’ve got you covered. Of course, you can catch up on all the interceptions and fumbles directly on the NFL app. But there are a ton of other ways you can watch the NFL playoffs. From Paramount+ to Sling TV and a lot more, let’s get into how you can watch the NFL playoffs on your preferred streaming service. 

Paramount+
Paramount+
Paramount+
Paramount+
If you don’t have a Paramount+ subscription, you can try the streaming service for free for 7 days. Otherwise, you can watch the NFL playoffs live with a premium Paramount+ subscription. ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.
$5/MONTH
ESPN+
ESPN+ logo
ESPN+
ESPN+
If your cable package comes with ESPN, you can just click on the channel on game days. Otherwise, you can watch exclusive videos, live games, and read through exclusive articles on the ESPN+ streaming service.
$7/MONTH
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu logo
Hulu
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu with Live TV allows you to tune into any game NFL game, as well as all the games on CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN. With an additional Sports Add-on, you can also get access to the NFL RedZone. 
$70/MONTH
SlingTV
SlingTV logo
SlingTV
SlingTV
You can stream cable networks with Sling TV. While the 3-day free trial won’t get you through the NFL playoffs, this streaming service offers hundreds of dozens of channels.
$35/MONTH
fuboTV
fuboTV logo
fuboTV
fuboTV
Similar to other streaming services, fuboTV also has a tree trial. If you’re ready to commit to a fuboTV subscription, you can watch 229 channels. That includes ESPN and multiple other sports channels.
$35/MONTH

