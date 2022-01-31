Shopping

19 'Euphoria' Gift Ideas for Your Galentine This Year

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Maddy and Cassie Euphoria
Eddy Chen/HBO

If you haven't been living under a rock, the chances that you're watching the Emmy-winning HBO smash hit Euphoria is pretty high. And we get it. The dark, gripping drama, which follows a group of teens dealing with drugs, violence and, of course, love, has recently returned for its second intense season, and we are obsessed.

With Valentine's Day almost upon us, it's been hard not to watch the show and think of what all our friends would want -- are they more of a Jules, Rue, Kat, Maddy or Cassie? -- no matter what, the extremely layered characters have a distinct style we can't get enough of, flinging them into the upper echelon of pop culture icons. (Are the Euphoria teens Gen Z's Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte? Discuss.)

So, if you and your friends have been tuning in every Sunday night to watch, we have compiled a list of the best Valentine's Day gifts to grab for your galentines who are also Euphoria-obsessed. Who says you need romance to celebrate the day? Stay in and create a rave of your own with items like these Sound Activated Party Lights, or create your own Euphoria girls' night at home and dress up in clothes worn by each of the characters (some are the same items, like this cropped wrap sweater worn by Cassie, and others we've grabbed more affordable lookalikes, like these ladder waisted flare pants reminiscent of Maddy's wardrobe).

Tell your besties they matter with any of the perfect items below and start celebrating. Happy Galentine's Day!

Rue and Jules Euphoria Valentine's Day Cards
Euphoria Valentine's Day Cards
Etsy
Rue and Jules Euphoria Valentine's Day Cards
Tell your person they matter this Valentine's Day with this custom drawn card.
$6
ASTR The Label Tie Waist Wrap Sweater
Sydney Sweeney Euphoria
Eddy Chen/HBO
ASTR The Label Tie Waist Wrap Sweater
As worn by Sydney Sweeney's Cassie, this cropped wrap sweater will complete any outfit, and it's currently on sale for your convenience.
$69$48
Frasier Sterling Euphoria Lover Bundle
Euphoria Lover Bundle
Frasier Sterling
Frasier Sterling Euphoria Lover Bundle
Tell your best gal she's your pal for life with these matching gold-plated BFF bracelets. 
$70$52
Faux Leather Strappy Platform Heel
UO Rachel Faux Leather Strappy Platform Heel
Urban Outfitters
Faux Leather Strappy Platform Heel
The school hallways will be parting as you strut to class in these bold platform sandals from Urban Outfitters. 
$59
Hotarium Heart Print Midi A-Line Skirt
barbie ferreira euphoria season 2
Eddy Chen/HBO
Hotarium Heart Print Midi A-Line Skirt
Show the love with this heart-printed midi skirt style worn by Kat this season. 
$10
Sound Activated Party Lights with Remote Control
Sound Activated Party Lights with Remote Control Dj
Amazon
Sound Activated Party Lights with Remote Control
You don't need professional lighting to set the mood. Just grab these super affordable lights from Amazon, and enjoy seven different color combinations which change according to whatever music's on your playlist, so you can rave at home.
$15
20 Sets of Face Gems, Glitter Mermaid Face Jewels, and Crystal Stickers
SIQUK 20 Sets Face Gems Glitter Mermaid Face Jewels Crystal Stickers
Amazon
20 Sets of Face Gems, Glitter Mermaid Face Jewels, and Crystal Stickers
Create the ultimate Euphoria look with these stick on gems and face glitter. Removable and reusable, you can replicate all your favorite glam styles.
$24
Euphoria Lined Pages Notebook
Euphoria Notebook: Lined Pages Notebook Small Size 6x9 inches
Amazon
Euphoria Lined Pages Notebook
Write poems, love declarations, or just the coolest notes in school with this Euphoria notebook.
$6
High Waist Cut Out Flare Pants
ZAFUL Women's High Waist Cut Out Pants Ladder Bootcut Textured Flare Pants Wide Leg Night Out Pants
Amazon
High Waist Cut Out Flare Pants
Flaunt your curves with these high-waisted cut out flares, which look like the costume department could have picked them out themselves.
$24
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Rib Super Flare Legging
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Rib Super Flare Legging
Aerie
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Rib Super Flare Legging
If you're more of a Maddy than a Kat or Cassie, you'll want to grab these v-waist flare leggings, similar to the pair she just wore in Episode 3.
$65
Hunter Schafer Coloring Book
Hunter Schafer Coloring Book: Great Stress Relief and Relaxation Hunter Schafer Coloring Book
Amazon
Hunter Schafer Coloring Book
You're never too old to color, and this super intricate coloring book with fifty original illustrations of actress Hunter Schaefer proves it.
$10
Buffalo London Low-Top Sneakers
Buffalo London Women's Low-top Sneakers
Amazon
Buffalo London Low-Top Sneakers
These platform sneakers will give you the boost you need this Valentine's Day to ask out that special someone.
$99 AND UP
JW Pei Eva Shoulder Bag
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse Classic Clutch Handbag
Amazon
JW Pei Eva Shoulder Bag
Add a '90s vibe to your look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder. 
$39
Rimless Rectangle Y2K Sunglasses, 3 Pairs
3 Pairs Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses Tinted Frameless Eyewear Vintage Transparent Rectangle Y2K Glasses
Amazon
Rimless Rectangle Y2K Sunglasses, 3 Pairs
We enjoy no thoughts, only vibes with this pack of tinted frameless sunglasses.
$16
Superdown Cierra Ruched Skirt Set
Superdown Cierra Ruched Skirt Set
Revolve
Superdown Cierra Ruched Skirt Set
Dress up for a 'Euphoria'-themed girls' night in this edgy halter neck top and mini skirt matching set. 
$75
Violet Voss Sea You Later Eyeshadow and Pressed Pigment Palette
Violet Voss Sea You Later Eyeshadow and Pressed Pigment Palette
Sephora
Violet Voss Sea You Later Eyeshadow and Pressed Pigment Palette
Add a pop of neon to your outfit with this bold-hued Violet Voss palette from Sephora.
$45
Nordstrom Wool Blend Beret
Wool Blend Beret
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Wool Blend Beret
Complete any outfit with this warm wool beret -- which is both functional, stylish and was worn by Maddy this season. It's a must-have.
$29
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO
HBO Max
Show some love and give your gals the gift of Euphoria (and hundreds of other series and movies) with a subscription to HBO Max this Valentine's Day.
$10 AND UP/MONTH
The Euphoria Books: S1 Boxed Set
The Euphoria Books: S1 Boxed Set
A24 Films
The Euphoria Books: S1 Boxed Set
Get all the behind the scenes details of season 1, including episode scripts and conversations with the costume and makeup team with this 'Euphoria' eight-volume book box set from A24. 
$98

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Chocolate, Candy and Other Sweet Gifts

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

25 Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

The 25 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Megan Fox Jokes Her Sexy Outfit Gives Off 'Euphoria' Teacher Vibes

'Euphoria' Makeup Artist Breaks Down the Beauty to Expect in Season 2