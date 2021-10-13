Shopping

20 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Hoka, Nike, Adidas, On, New Balance and More

By Amy Sheridan
Fall is here and with it comes the best weather for running. If you need a good running shoe and haven't met your soul mate yet, we've got a few to show you. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries -- from blisters to fractures -- that could keep you off the road for months. 

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. Check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

Shop our favorite running shoes for women, below.

ET Style's Picks for Best Running Shoes for Women:

Karhu Ikoni 2020
Karhu Ikoni 2020
Amazon
Karhu Ikoni 2020
The Karhu Ikoni 2020 were developed so that they fit comfortably for a wide range of different foot shapes while still delivering a performance-minded and comfortable run.
$130$98
Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes
Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes
Zappos
Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes
If you're a seasoned runner, and you haven't tried a Hoka shoe yet, you're missing out. If you're trying out different shoes, you'll notice the thick midsole and broad outsole for a wider foot. They're perfect for the long distance run, be it a 10K or prepping for a marathon. The extended heel in Hoka One One's Clifton 7 is designed to provide some of the smoothest impact on unpredictable terrain.
$160
Asics GEL-Nimbus 23
ASICS GEL-Nimbus 23
Zappos
Asics GEL-Nimbus 23
The ASICS GEL-Nimbus 23 is a classic that has been out for over two decades. ASICS used two GEL cushioning units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot to create the comfort associated with these timeless running shoes.
$150
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes
The Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes is a speed-friendly racing shoe. We can’t promise that you’ll set your new PR in a pair of these, but with a spring embedded in the midsole (instead of midsole foam), there’s a definite chance that you’ll look like a blur during your next sprint.
$180
Brooks Women's Glycerin 18 ​
Brooks Glycerin 19
Zappos
Brooks Women's Glycerin 18 ​
Mile after mile, you'll be thanking yourself for getting the Brooks Glycerin 19. The rubber sole ensures traction with each step while the DNA Loft provides plenty of cushioning. All together, that makes it the right shoe for road running and cross training. 
$150
Saucony Ride 13
Saucony Ride 13
Saucony
Saucony Ride 13
The Saucony Ride 13 is crafted with three layers of cushioning to conform to everyone's unique foot shape, weight and gait pattern. This technology helps facilitate a dynamic fit that works for every runner.
$180$63
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers
Allbirds
Allbirds Tree Dashers
The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.
$125
On Cloud X
On Cloud X
Zappos
On Cloud X
The On Cloud X mixes training and running into a light and comfortable running shoe. They are lightweight trainers are suited best for gym sessions, workout classes, short runs, mixed-sports training and road running.
$140
Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
Zappos
Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is designed for the everyday runner. Durable traction and secure support are the main features of this shoe making it great for comfort on the go. 
$90
Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 16 Waveknit Running Shoe Road
Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 16 Waveknit Running Shoe Road
Amazon
Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 16 Waveknit Running Shoe Road
Whether you're a sprinter or a marathon runner, this Mizuno Wave Inspire 16 delivers cushion and lightness with every step. 
$135$60
Asics NOVABLAST SPS Sneaker
Asics NOVABLAST SPS Sneaker
Nordstrom
Asics NOVABLAST SPS Sneaker
The Asics NOVABLAST SPS Sneakers are crafted with FlyteFoam® Blast cushioning and puts the runner-tech comfort under your feet.
$130
Brooks Ghost 13
Brooks Ghost 13
Zappos
Brooks Ghost 13
Brooks Ghost 13 are a solid choice in running shoe for just about any athlete. It features a responsive foam that works with its cushioning technology for shock absorption and comfort while maintaining shoe stability. 
$130
ALTRA Escalante 2
ALTRA Escalante 2
Amazon
ALTRA Escalante 2
The ALTRA Escalante 2 prioritizes toe box comfort. Altra designed the toe box to match the real shape of your foot which is wider through out the midsole and forefoot with a more squared-off toe. While this is a great women's running shoe, it's also good for trail running and you can't beat this price for a trail shoe. 
$130$100
Asics GT 2000 9 Trail
Asics GT 2000 9 Trail
Zappos
Asics GT 2000 9 Trail
If you're looking for a good stability running shoe (trail running usually calls for a stability shoe), the Asics GT 2000 9 Trail is one you want to try. Traile runners like the high-energizing foam midsole cushioning along with rear and forefoot gel to reduce the force of impact. It also has lace eyelets for flexibility to disperse tension.   
$120$110
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Nike
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
The perfect pop of color for your athleisure styles, these Nike running shoes are road running shoes that you can wear for long distances.  
$200$121
On Cloud Swift
On Cloud Swift
Bloomingdale's
On Cloud Swift
Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.
$130
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Amazon
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Even if you're a neutral runner, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running trainer has more perforations, a must for increased breathability while on your feet and running.
$120$93
Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit
Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit
Nike
Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit
The Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit are ranked as one of the best running shoes for women. These sneakers were developed to make running feel easier by incorporating tiny foam beads into the sole to help cushion your foot. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the regular price.
$180$60
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 ​
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21
Zappos
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 ​
The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system tp help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. 
$130
Hoka One One Cavu Running Shoe
Hoka One One Cavu Running Shoes
Zappos
Hoka One One Cavu Running Shoe
Countless reviewers praise this pair's super-soft soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. Just saying.
$120

