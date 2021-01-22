Have you found your sole mate yet? The right running shoes can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries, from blisters to fractures, that could keep you off the road for months.

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. Check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

Shop ET Style’s best running shoes for women, below.

Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 16 Waveknit Running Shoe Road Amazon Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 16 Waveknit Running Shoe Road Whether you're a sprinter or a marathon runner, this Mizuno Wave Inspire 16 delivers cushion and lightness with every step. $100 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $135) Buy now

Brooks Women's Glycerin 18 ​ Amazon Brooks Women's Glycerin 18 ​ Mile after mile, you'll be thanking yourself for getting the Brooks Women's Glycerin 18. The rubber sole ensures traction with each step while the DNA Loft provides plenty of cushioning. All together, that makes it the right shoe for road running and cross training. $113 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $265) Buy now

Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers These Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers are one of the most highly rated women's running shoes. They also come in 11 different colors and styles to fit everyone's personality. $125 AT ALLBIRDS Buy Now

Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe Amazon Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe These Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoes provide a zero gravity feel to eliminate the shock from impact. This athletic shoe is also designed with UA HOVR foam that gives back the energy that you put in. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

On Cloud Swift Bloomingdale's On Cloud Swift Truth: Some people’s feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the cushiony foam soles in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you’re running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement. $130 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

ALTRA Escalante 2 Amazon ALTRA Escalante 2 The ALTRA Escalante 2 prioritizes toe box comfort. Altra designed the toe box to match the real shape of your foot which is wider through out the midsole and forefoot with a more squared-off toe. While this is a great women's running shoe, it's also good for trail running and you can't beat this price for a trail shoe. $63 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit Nike Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit The Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit are ranked as one of the best running shoes for women. These sneakers were developed to make running feel easier by incorporating tiny foam beads into the sole to help cushion your foot. $170 AT NIKE Buy Now

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 These Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running shoes have more perforations, a must for increased breathability while on your feet and running. $59.97 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes Amazon Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes If you're a seasoned runner, check out Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes. They're perfect for the long distance run, be it a 10K or prepping for a marathon. The extended heel in Hoka One One’s Clifton 7 is designed to provide some of the smoothest impact in the marketplace. $198 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe Nike Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is designed for the everyday runner. Durable traction and secure support are the main features of this shoe making it great for comfort on the go. $90 AT NIKE Buy Now

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Glam Pack Shoes Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 20 Glam Pack Shoes The Adidas Ultraboost 20 Glam Pack Shoes is a speed-friendly racing shoe. We can’t promise that you’ll set your new PR in a pair of these, but with a spring embedded in the mid-sole, there’s a definite chance that you’ll look like a blur during your next sprint. $180 AT ADIDAS Buy Now

Karhu Ikoni 2020 Amazon Karhu Ikoni 2020 The Karhu Ikoni 2020 were developed so that they fit comfortably for a wide range of different foot shapes while still delivering a performance-minded and comfortable run. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Asics GEL-Nimbus 22 Zappos Asics GEL-Nimbus 22 The ASICS GEL-Nimbus 22 is a classic that has been out for over two decades. ASICS used two GEL cushioning units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot to create the comfort associated with these timeless running shoes. $100 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Shoebacca New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 The New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneaker is a full-cushioned running shoe which is light, smooth and flexible. This shoe is crafted with comfort in mind with a soft fitting knit upper and Ultra Heel with a stylish new look. $150 AT SHOEBACCA Buy Now

Brooks Ghost 13 Zappos Brooks Ghost 13 Brooks Ghost 13 are a solid choice in running shoe for just about any athlete. It features a responsive foam that works with its cushioning technology for shock absorption and comfort while maintaining shoe stability. $130 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

On Cloud X Zappos On Cloud X The On Cloud X mixes training and running into a light and comfortable running shoe. They are lightweight trainers are suited best for gym sessions, workout classes, short runs, mixed-sports training and road running. $140 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

Asics NOVABLAST SPS Sneaker Nordstrom Asics NOVABLAST SPS Sneaker The Asics NOVABLAST SPS Sneakers are crafted with FlyteFoam® Blast cushioning and puts the runner-tech comfort under your feet. $130 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Saucony Ride 13 Saucony Saucony Ride 13 The Saucony Ride 13 is crafted with three layers of cushioning to conform to everyone's unique foot shape, weight and gait pattern. This technology helps facilitate a dynamic fit that works for every runner. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Hoka One One Cavu Running Shoe Zappos Hoka One One Cavu Running Shoe Countless reviewers praise this pair's super-soft soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. Just saying. $120 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

APL Techloom Wave Sneaker Revolve APL Techloom Wave Sneaker The APL Techloom Wave Sneaker are specifically designed to return energy and absorb the shock with each pound on the track, pavement, treadmill or in the woods. $225 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

