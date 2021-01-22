20 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics, Saucony, Reebok, New Balance and More
Have you found your sole mate yet? The right running shoes can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)
The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries, from blisters to fractures, that could keep you off the road for months.
We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. Check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.
Shop ET Style’s best running shoes for women, below.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
