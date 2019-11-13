Thomas Rhett couldn't have been happier at the 2019 CMA Awards!

ET's Cassie DiLaura caught up with the country singer on the star-studded red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where he opened up about getting ready to welcome baby No. 3, a girl, with his wife, Lauren Akins.

"We are narrowing it down," he said, when asked if the two have settled on a moniker yet. "We have like five or six [names] we've narrowed it down to. We are working on a middle name right now."

"But it will be a single name," he added. "We have too many double name people in our family, so we need it to be a little bit simpler."

Rhett and Akins are already parents to two children, daughters Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, who looked as cute as ever while posing for pics on the red carpet with their famous dad.

"We brought them on the red carpet. I didn't know how they would do, but they did great," a proud Rhett exclaimed. "We have this thing, we say, 'Hey y'all, say Happy Halloween!' and that's when they get their best smiles going. Even though it's past Halloween, we still use that tactic."

As for how Willa Gray and Ada James are handling the idea of having another sibling in the family?

"Willa Gray understands it completely, Ada James doesn't fully understand it, but I think both of their worlds are gonna be rocked when the new baby gets here," Rhett shared. "A little bit of jealousy will probably happen, but I'm looking forward to it."

Rhett continued on, telling ET that he thinks he was "born to be a dad of girls."

"Maybe one day we will," he added, when asked if he and Akins have plans to keep trying for a baby boy. "My wife wants five kids, and when we get to five, she'll probably want seven. I just want to wake up when I'm 55 and go to Thanksgiving and have a thousand people at our Thanksgiving table."

Earlier in the interview, Rhett also opened up about his emotional song, "Remember You Young," which he performed onstage at the Bridgestone Arena Wednesday night.

"I still cry sometimes when I sing that song," he admitted. "I wrote that about my best friends, my wife and my kids, and it's really, really special to get to play it for the first time on an awards show."

Hear more highlights from the CMA Awards in the video below.

