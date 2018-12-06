2019 GRAMMY Nominations: How to Watch

The 2019 GRAMMYs are almost here!

The 61st annual music awards show will kick off live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, celebrating the biggest stars in the music world. But as fans wait for the star-studded ceremony, the Recording Academy will be announcing this year's nominees on Friday -- and ET Live will have all the coverage you need!

From where to watch to who's presenting, here's everything you need to know about the GRAMMY nominations announcement:

What Time Does It Start?: Nominees from select GRAMMY categories will be revealed live from New York City on Friday, Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

Where to Watch: The select nominations will air live on CBS This Morning and on Apple Music. Immediately following, at 8:45 a.m. ET/5:45 a.m. PT, the Recording Academy will announce nominations across all 84 categories via press release, GRAMMY.com, and the Recording Academy's social media platforms.

Who's Presenting?: Last year's Best New Artist winner, Alessia Cara, will join Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and Apple Music host Zane Lowe to announce the nominees in select categories.

Anything Special to Watch Out for This Year?: Always! This year features a major move for the GRAMMYs, as they increase the number of nominees in the general field categories -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist -- from five to eight. And while there are sure to be plenty of snubs and surprises, make sure you read up on eligibility restrictions to see who definitely won't be getting a nom this year.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Feb. 10, 2019, on CBS. Stay tuned to ET Live for complete coverage of music's biggest stars.



