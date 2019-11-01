2019 Miss Universe to Air Live From Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta

The 2019 Miss Universe competition is getting an exciting new venue.

The Miss Universe Organization announced on Friday that the competition this year will air live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Meanwhile, Steve Harvey will return to host for the fifth year in a row.

The three-hour event features women representing more than 90 countries competing in multiple categories, including personal statement, swimsuit, evening gown and interview. Last year's winner and reigning Miss Universe is 25-year-old Catriona Gray from the Philippines.

"This year has completely changed my life, both professionally and personally," Gray said in a statment. "Being a part of the legacy that is Miss Universe and lending my voice to causes I care deeply about, including education for the underprivileged and HIV and AIDS awareness and prevention, has made this role immensely fulfilling. I am so excited to see which of these amazing women gets this opportunity next."

The 2019 Miss Universe competition will air live on Fox on Dec. 8, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

During last year's event, model Ashley Graham made headlines when she took a nasty fall down the stairs during a commercial break. Graham co-hosted alongside Steve Harvey, Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra in December 2018.

"OK, so I'm doing some quick a** changes, you guys, and then, of course, I fell down the stairs and I've got the medics on me," Graham told fans while sitting backstage at the competition, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand. "I'm OK, but I just wanted to let you guys know what I'm doing. I'm going really fast."

Graham panned the video to show medics working on her leg, which was red and purple from her fall.

