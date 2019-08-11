She's got that newly engaged glow!

Sarah Hyland was all smiles at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, where she made her first red-carpet appearance since getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Wells Adams in July.

The 28-year-old TV star stunned in a summery, semisheer Teresa Helbig top and matching skirt that showed off her midriff, as well as orange Loriblu heels and shimmering Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

The actress also used the star-studded awards show to debut her new auburn locks, which she was first seen sporting late last month at the first table read for the 11th and final season of Modern Family.

Hyland is also set to perform at this year's TCAs, where she'll team up with Jordan McGraw for a performance of their new track, "Met at a Party."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hyland and her new fiance got engaged last month, with Adams sharing a video to social media of his sweet proposal. The news came nearly two years after they started dating in October 2017.

Shortly after proposing, the 35-year-old Bachelor in Paradise bartender opened up about wedding plans during an appearance on The LadyGang podcast, explaining that their nuptials will "be gigantic" because Adams is the youngest of five kids and has nine nieces and nephews. He also admitted that when it comes to wedding plans, he knows he’s not the one calling the shots.



"It’s not my call. It’s all Sarah’s call," Adams admitted. "I think that I’m involved in the decision-making process, but it’s not like we’re launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn the key. I’m like the assistant to be like, ‘Yeah, you can turn the key. Go for it.'"

For even more stunning duos and fashions on the TCA red carpet, click through the gallery below.

Related Gallery

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wells Adams Admits He Felt 'Too Much Pressure' Before Proposing to Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland Hospitalized for 4 Days Due to Mystery Illness

2019 Teen Choice Awards: How to Watch, Who Is Nominated and Who Is Performing