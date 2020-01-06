The fashion doesn't stop at the ceremony red carpet!

Stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo and Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted to change into a different outfit for the after-parties post-Golden Globes.

Hems got shorter and styles got sexier as the fashion-forward ladies swapped their gowns for something more fun and flirty for the late-night soirees.

Ahead, the best outfit changes from the 2020 Golden Globes after-parties.

Jennifer Lopez

Although the Hustlers star didn't take home the golden statuette, J.Lo still won over our hearts in two very different ensembles. She ditched her dramatic oversized bow Valentino gown for a sexier piece at the CAA after-party with fiance Alex Rodriguez. The star let down her hair and rocked a white lace-and-feather long-sleeve romper with attached flowy skirt.

Ceremony:

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

After-Party:

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett in scarlet! The Marriage Story actress was red hot in a gorgeous Vera Wang gown for the red carpet and later in the night slipped into a fun feathery pale pink Monique Lhuillier frock for the Netflix after-party.

Ceremony:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

After-Party:

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actress swapped her Old Hollywood-inspired pink draped off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano number for something sheerer -- a see-through paneled dress that showed off her legs -- for a late-night outing at Craig's with hubby Nick Jonas after the ceremony.

Ceremony:

George Pimentel/WireImage

After-Party:

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cynthia Erivo

The Best Actress nominee stunned in two Thom Browne ensembles last night. First, she wowed in a black-and-white off-the-shoulder sequined dress for the show. Next, she changed into a black-and-white tailcoat, Bermuda shorts and brogue wedges to dance the night away in at the InStyle and Warner Bros. soiree.

Ceremony:

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After-Party:

Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift

The musician changed from her floral print Etro cut-out gown into a sparkly black long-sleeve mini dress for the CAA party, posing with Andrew Scott and Margaret Qualley (can you spot Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in the background?).

Ceremony:

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After-Party:

Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show star loves a one-shoulder moment. Witherspoon opted for a white Roland Mouret gown for the ceremony and changed into a black knee-length design for the CAA after-party, where she mingled with Knives Out actress Ana de Armas.

Ceremony:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After-Party:

Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress sparkled in two plunging sequin Michael Kors Collection dresses for the ceremony and the Amazon Studios after-party, which she attended with husband Jason Ralph.

Ceremony:

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

After-Party:

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Golden Globes: Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and More Share Wildest Red Carpet Tips (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Have Their Most Public Date Night Ever at 2020 Golden Globes

Inside the Golden Globes After-Parties: Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt at the Same Soiree!

Related Gallery