Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn just had an epic date night!

The famous couple stepped out to attend the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, marking their most public appearance together to date. Though the pair walked the red carpet solo, they were seen together at many points throughout the night.

According to an eyewitness, at the start of the night an overwhelmed looking Swift entered the ballroom with a team of at least five people, including one stylist who was tasked with carrying the train of Swift's custom Etro couture floral patterned blue and green ball gown, which featured a cut-out bodice and low-cut back.

Swift was immediately taken from the main ballroom to a backdoor area off the side of the bar, where two security guards stood outside the door, the eyewitness said. About 15 minutes later, Alwyn arrived to the ballroom -- where he was quickly greeted by Helen Mirren -- while Swift was spotted taking selfies with fans on the red carpet.

Once the show began, however, the couple was seated together at a table alongside Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Judy director Rupert Goold. Swift was even spotted resting her arm on her beau's shoulders and staring lovingly into his eyes during the ceremony.

Did I rewind Tom Hank’s speech just so I could record this two second shot of Taylor and Joe? Yes. #GoldenGIobes#TaylorSwiftpic.twitter.com/k7kzP62E9M — ❄️ Miranda ❄️ (@mdawn37) January 6, 2020

The couple chatted with other attendees during commercial breaks and shared a sweet smile after Swift, who was nominated for Best Original Song, returned from presenting an award with Amy Poehler.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn together at the #GoldenGlobes 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/vkWDUBJnMA — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) January 6, 2020

Taylor Swift gets a warm welcome back to her seat from bf Joe Alwyn after she presents onstage #goldenglobespic.twitter.com/7vAz7SeAnI — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 6, 2020

Swift and Alwyn's night didn't end once all the awards had been handed out. The pair stepped out to attend the CAA Golden Globes after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel, for which Swift changed into a knee-length, sparkly, navy dress and Alwyn remained in his classic tux.

Backgrid

Watch the video below for more must-see moments from the Golden Globes:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globes 2020 Recap: All the Must-See Moments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler Appear to Settle Past Beef at 2020 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Look Sensational at 2020 Golden Globes

Joe Alwyn on What It's Like to Have Taylor Swift Write Songs About Him

Related Gallery