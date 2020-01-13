"Congratulations to those men."

Issa Rae spoke for many movie fans on Monday morning as the nominations for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards were announced, and followed a disappointing trend through this year's Golden Globes, Directors Guild Awards and BAFTAs -- the failure to nominate any women in the Best Director category. This year's nominations, once again, saw several women whose films were nominated in other categories overlooked in favor of their male counterparts.

Marielle Heller, who topped snub lists last year for her acclaimed Melissa McCarthy starrer Can You Ever Forgive Me?, was overlooked once again this year for her acclaimed Mister Rogers film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which did earn a nomination for supporting star Tom Hanks as the beloved children's TV host.

Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers scored the rare combination of critical praise and commercial success, earning rave reviews and the highest-ever box office debut for a film starring a woman of color, but both she and The Farewell's Lulu Wang saw their films entirely shut out of the nominations.

Even Greta Gerwig, the Oscars' most recent female Best Director nominee -- for 2017's Lady Bird -- couldn't crack the category. Her buzzed-about adaptation of Little Women earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress Saoirse Ronan and Best Supporting Actress Florence Pugh -- as well as recognition for costume design, Alexandre Desplat's original score and Gerwig's adapted screenplay -- but failed to make Gerwig the first-ever female double nominee in the category.

Other female directors who made acclaimed films eligible in the category this year include Chinonye Chukwu for Clemency, Mati Diop for Atlantics, Alma Har'el for Honey Boy, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, Céline Sciamma for Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Olivia Wilde for Booksmart, among many, many more.

It's nothing new for female filmmakers. In the history of the Oscars, there have only been five female Best Director nominees -- Lina Wertmüller for Seven Beauties in 1976, Jane Campion for The Piano in 1993, Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation in 2003, Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2009 and Gerwig for Lady Bird in 2017 -- with Bigelow the only winner in Academy history. (The statistics are almost exactly the same at the Golden Globes: four nominees and just one winner, Yentl helmer Barbra Streisand in 1983.)

When ET spoke with Gerwig at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, ahead of the Globes, she was taking a "glass half full approach" to female accomplishments in cinema in recent years -- despite the continued dearth of nominations.

"What I am heartened by is how many beautiful films were directed by women and what impact it's making on the industry," she noted. "They just came out with another Annenberg study that said there are more films this year directed by women than any other year, and it's looking to improve again for 2020 and 2021."

This year's "all-male nominees" for Best Director (thank you, Natalie Portman) do include a few first-time faces. After winning the Palm d'Or at Cannes earlier this year, and Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language at the Golden Globes Bong Joon-ho scored his first career Oscar recognition for Parasite, which was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film, along with recognition for film editing and production design. Joker director Todd Phillips scored a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination in 2007 for his work on Borat, but this is his first nod for directing.

And all the rest are regulars. Martin Scorsese's nomination for The Irishman is his ninth Best Director nod -- he's won the Oscar once, for The Departed in 2006. Tarantino's nod for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is his second as Best Director -- though he's never won in the category, he does have two Oscars, for writing the Original Screenplays for Pulp Fiction in 1994 and Django Unchained in 2012 -- and 1917's Sam Mendes scored his second nomination in the category after winning in 2000 for American Beauty.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards air live on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

