LeBron James, move over.

With Kendall Jenner now dating Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, and "Easy On Me" singer Adele showing up courtside with Rich Paul, James' sports agent, there could be as many storylines to watch outside the lines this coming NBA season as between them. But make no mistake, the actual hoops action promises to be must-see, too.

Can James and the retooled Los Angeles Lakers claim another title? Will Booker's Phoenix Suns go deep in the playoffs again? And, of course the real question, will Jenner and Adele bump into each other at a Lakers-Suns game?

The 2021-22 NBA season is scheduled to tip off Oct. 18. Here's a look at how you can stream live NBA games from opening night all the way through next summer's NBA Finals series, even if you don't have cable.

Our guide covers the leading live-TV streaming services, including DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, plus the NBA-produced packages, such as NBA League Game Pass. Subscription prices are current as of publication. Let's get to the action!

NBA League Pass NBA Tom Pennington/Getty Images NBA League Pass NBA For $200 for the full season (or $29 for a monthly subscription), NBA League Pass delivers hundreds of live out-of-market NBA games, plus comprehensive access to full-length replays and condensed recaps. It will not get you live local games, and it won't allow you to watch live ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV games, either. But hundreds of other games! Every replay! $200 FULL SEASON Buy Now

DirecTV Stream DirecTV DirecTV (screenshot) DirecTV Stream DirecTV Formerly known as AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream is the only live-TV streamer we found that gives you a real shot at getting your local team's live games. For $85 a month, the service's Choice tier gives you more than 90 live-TV channels, including ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, plus, if your coverage area allows, your local ABC station and local regional sports networks. If you pair DirecTV Stream with an NBA League Pass subscription, your streaming game will be unstoppable. $85 A MONTH CHOICE TIER Buy Now

YouTube TV YouTube Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images (photo illustration) YouTube TV YouTube If you don't need to see every single game by your hometown team, then YouTube TV is a good option. Its basic package will get you more than 85 live-TV channels, including all of the live NBA games on ESPN, TNT, NBA TV and, depending on your coverage area, ABC. (NBA League Pass is available as an add-on.) $65 A MONTH $55 A MONTH FIRST 3 MONTHS DISCOUNTED Buy Now

Hulu Plus Live TV Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images (photo illustration) Hulu Plus Live TV Hulu Plus Live TV is good for the NBA fan who follows the regular-season national games, and wants to watch the playoffs. The streamer's basic subscription offers more than 75 live-TV channels, including ESPN, TNT and potentially your local ABC station. (NBA TV is not included, and you can't purchase it as an add-on.) At last look, Hulu Plus Live TV was offering new customers both a free trial and a price break. $65 A MONTH $55 A MONTH FIRST 3 MONTHS DISCOUNTED Buy Now

FuboTV FuboTV Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images (photo illustration) FuboTV FuboTV For $65 a month, FuboTV's Starter tier has the potential to deliver 112 live-TV channels, including ESPN. Depending on your area, ABC is included, too. The "fubo Extra" add-on package will bring you dozens more channels, including NBA TV, for $8 a month. One major flaw with FuboTV's NBA game? No TNT. As of publication, FuboTV was offering a free trial at sign up. $65 A MONTH STARTER TIER Buy Now

Sling TV Sling Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Sling TV Sling For $35 a month, Sling TV's Orange package will get you a decent amount of live NBA games. The "Orange" tier features dozens of live-TV channels, including ESPN and TNT. You can add NBA TV to your lineup with the $11-a-month Sports Extra tier. (NBA League Pass can be purchased as an add-on.) There's one big hole in Sling TV's game: It doesn't offer live, local ABC channels. That means no ABC-aired NBA games, including the NBA Finals. $35 A MONTH ORANGE PACKAGE Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best Pre-Black Friday Deals on Streaming Devices

The Best Shows Streaming on Apple TV+

The Best Movies of 2021 and Where They Are Streaming

How to Watch 'Hamilton' on Disney Plus

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream

The Highest-Rated Streaming Devices Under $50