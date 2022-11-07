2022 American Music Awards: Lionel Richie to Receive Icon Award

Fans will want to dance on the ceiling over this news.

On Monday, dick clark productions and ABC announced Lionel Richie will be honored with the esteemed Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards later this month.

According to a press release, the award puts Richie, 73, in a class all his own as he is the only star in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the ceremony's inception in 1974. The honor recognizes a performer "whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry," the release stated. Fans can expect to see Richie on Nov. 20 as he takes the stage to accept the award and revisit his beloved songs and AMA milestones.

On one of music's biggest nights, he won't be the only familiar face inside Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. It was previously announced that Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D., P!NK, Tems, Wizkid and Yola will be entertaining the audience with performances.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the show.

It was also previously revealed that 50-year-old entertainer Wayne Brady will host this year’s ceremony.

"I'm ecstatic and honored to host this year's AMAs,” Brady said in a statement. “As a musician and music lover, it's amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard. It's a big show, so I'm bringing it all...The funny, the music and the moves!"

The comedian will head up the show after several other notable hosts of the AMAs in years past, including Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmy Kimmel and Eddie Murphy.

Demetrius Fordham

This year’s ceremony is set to be big for Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, who all have taken the lead with the most nominations. Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé and Swift are right behind with six nominations each. Adele, The Weeknd and Drake all snagged five a piece. On top of that, all six music superstars are facing off against each other in the Artist of the Year category. Other notable nominees include BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, Silk Sonic, and Doja Cat.

The American Music Awards represents this year’s top achievements in music, and the winners are determined by the fans. Fan Voting for the 2022 American Music Awards is now currently open.

Click here for a full list of this year’s nominees.

The 2022 AMAs will air live on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC. It will also be available stream the next day on Hulu.

