The stars have arrived at the 2022 BRIT Awards. The annual awards show in London, England, is taking place on Tuesday, and major stars like Ed Sheeran, Courteney Cox and more hit the red carpet.

The awards are happening at the O2 Arena in London. Sheeran made a fashion statement in a perfectly fitted blue velvet suit. Meanwhile, his close friend, Cox, was chic in a long black dress while posing with her longtime love, singer Johnny McDaid.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited

Meanwhile, Ashley Roberts of the Pussycat Dolls turned heads in a racy black cut-out dress and leather gloves.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Check out more arrivals at the 2022 BRIT Awards:

Adele is set to perform at the awards show. Aside from performing, the 33-year-old singer is nominated for four major awards -- Artist of the Year; Song of the Year for "Easy On Me"; Album of the Year for 30; and Pop/R&B.

She announced earlier this month that she would be performing with a happy photo of herself playing cards. She ended her social media post with a message from her boyfriend, Rich Paul, not so subtly putting rumors to rest that the two are having relationship issues. Watch the video below for more.

