The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro is becoming a can't-miss event!

The second round of performers were announced by Univision on Tuesday, and include Anitta, Pitbull, Manuel Turizo and more.

The Brazilian singer and urban star Justin Quiles will premiere on TV the remix version of “Envolver.” Anitta will also perform her song “No Chão Novinha." Chimbala and El Alfa will perform with previously announced artist Natti Natasha. El Fantasma, Pepe Aguilar, Elvis Martinez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Yuri, Manuel Turizo, Ovi, Gente de Zona, IAmChino and Deorro will also take the stage.

The new artists join previously announced performers Sebastián Yatra, CNCO, Laura Pausini, and Sting, among others. Yatra, who is up for four nominations, will perform his hit "Tacones Rojos," the boy band will sing their newest single, “Party, Humo y Alcohol." Natti will take the stage multiple times, delivering a world premiere, and performing "Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex" with Prince Royce and Khea.

Royce is also pulling double duty and performing "Veterana," while Ángela Aguilar will deliver the TV premiere of "La Malagueña." Christian Nodal, Luis Fonsi, Olga Tañón, Jon Z, Jay Wheeler and Wisin y Yandel will also perform.

Additionally, Paulina Rubio will receive the Premio a la Trayectoria (Trajectory Award) for her three-decade career in the music industry. Known as the "Chica Dorada” (Golden Girl), Rubio started her career in the 80’s as part of the pop group Timbiriche, going on to become one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin lead the nominations list with 10 each. See the full list of nominations, here.

This year's theme is "Vive El Momento" (Live The Moment), which will be a joyful and optimistic celebration of today, the present. "The show will bring families together, delivering a spectacle full of memorable musical moments with Latin music's biggest stars performing their hottest songs for the year, never before seen collaborations, and honoring the music from our past," per the press release.

Hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Yuri and Gabriel Soto, the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from FTX Arena in Miami on Feb. 24.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sting to Perform New Spanish Single at 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro

Laura Pausini Performing at 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro (Exclusive)

2022 Premio Lo Nuestro Nominations: J Balvin and Camilo Lead the List

Premio Lo Nuestro 2021: The Best Performances & Biggest Moments

Premio Lo Nuestro 2020: Prince Royce on His Marriage Advice for Nicky Jam (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery