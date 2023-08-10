The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is heading into the quarterfinals in Australia and New Zealand. After the dramatic Round of 16, the World Cup is down to its final eight nations.

Spain, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, England, France, Colombia and Australia — which is the host for this year’s tournament alongside New Zealand — are competing for the coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 trophy. Now that Team USA is out of the tournament, the World Cup will have a new winner.

The FIFA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals air from August 10 to August 12, 2023. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the WWC at home.

Best way to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup online:

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 games will be broadcast on Fox and FS1. If you don't have a cable TV provider or satellite package allowing you to watch these channels, don't worry. You just need a live TV streaming service and the most cost effective option is Sling TV.

With the current Sling TV deal, you can get your first month of SlingTV Blue tier for half price, or $22.50. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, which comes in handy for recording all the early morning games like USA vs. Portugal.

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for free:

While you can't watch the entire FIFA Women's World Cup for free, there is a free 7-day trial for fuboTV, meaning you could time your subscription to watch specific games (like the next USA match) without paying a dime. If your whole family wants to watch all the FIFA action, fuboTV allows you to watch the World Cup on up to 10 screens at once.

Women's World Cup 2023 Quarterfinals Schedule:

August 10, 2023

Spain vs. Netherlands at 9 p.m. ET

August 11, 2023

Japan vs. Sweden at 3:30 a.m. ET

August 12, 2023

Australia vs. France at 3 a.m. ET

England vs. Colombia at 6:30 a.m. ET

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

How to Watch the 2023 Emmy-Nominated Shows: Where to Stream the Noms

Latest Canceled/Renewed Streaming Series: FX's 'Reservation Dogs'

The Best Streaming Service Deals Right Now: Save Over 60% on Sling TV

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

'Suits' Will Be Streaming on Netflix Same Day as King Charles' Parade