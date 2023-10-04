It's Week 6 of the 2023 NCAA football season. The action-packed 13-week season continues with another stacked lineup of football games leading up to the Playoff National Championship on January 8. This week brings four top-25 matchups, including a few key games between unbeaten teams.

For games that you can't attend in person, you'll want to make sure your TV streaming options are ready. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 college football season online without cable, plus the second week's schedule.

What channel is NCAA college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, NBC, Fox, FS1 and ABC. There will also be a few games on ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

How to Watch College Football Live Without Cable

The best way to stream the 2023 college football season without cable is on Sling TV. Most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

Sign Up for Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.

For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $6 per month to watch every Power 5 match.

Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. Now through October 11, there is a Hulu + Live TV deal offering 30% off your first three months of streaming. You'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.

While it usually costs $70 per month, you can sign up for Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months — just in time to catch the rest of the college football season.

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 6

Below, find the full schedule for Week 6 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game (all times Eastern). See the full 2023 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern

Wednesday, October 4

Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPNU (ESPN+)

Florida International at New Mexico State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network (CBS Sports video)

Thursday, October 5

Sam Houston at Liberty, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network (CBS Sports video)

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., ESPNU (ESPN+)

Friday, October 6

Cornell at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPNU (ESPN+)

Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1 (Fox Sports)

Saturday, October 7

Oklahoma vs. Texas (at Dallas), 11 a.m., ABC (espn3)

Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox (Fox Sports)

LSU at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

Western Michigan at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network (ESPN+)

William & Mary at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACC Network (ESPN+)

Boston College at Army, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network (CBS Sports video)

Toledo at UMass, noon, ESPNU (ESPN+)

Marshall at North Carolina State, 1 p.m., CW (CW Sports)

Howard at Northwestern, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network (Fox Sports)

Washington State at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network (Pac-12 Live)

Virginia Tech at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC (espn3)

Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS (SEC on CBS)

Syracuse at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

Texas State at Louisiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (ESPN+)

North Texas at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network (CBS Sports video)

Wake Forest at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network (ESPN+)

Central Florida at Kansas, 3 p.m., Fox (Fox Sports)

South Florida at UAB, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (ESPN+)

Vanderbilt at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network (ESPN+)

Arkansas State at Troy, 3 p.m., no TV (ESPN+)

Colorado at Arizona State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network (Pac-12 Live)

Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

Florida A&M at Southern, 6 p.m., ESPNU (ESPN+)

Notre Dame at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ABC (espn3)

Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., NBC (Big Ten on NBC)

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network (ESPN+)

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 6 p.m., no TV (ESPN+)

Fresno State at Wyoming, 7 p.m., Fox (Fox Sports)

Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (ESPN+)

TCU at Iowa State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 2 (Fox Sports)

Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m., ACC Network (ESPN+)

San Jose State at Boise State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network (CBS Sports video)

Oregon State at Cal, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network (Pac-12 Live)

Arizona at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

