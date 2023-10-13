Here's how to watch all the NCAA games live online, including the best streaming deals happening now.
It's Week 7 of the 2023 NCAA football season. The action-packed 14-week season continues with another stacked lineup of football games leading up to the Playoff National Championship on January 8. This week brings four matchups of Top 25 team, including several games carrying serious implications.
For games that you can't attend in person, you'll want to make sure your TV streaming options are ready. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 college football season online without cable, plus the second week's schedule.
What channel is NCAA college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, NBC, Fox, FS1 and ABC. There will also be a few games on ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
How to Watch College Football Live Without Cable
The best way to stream the 2023 college football season without cable is on Sling TV. Most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.
For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $6 per month to watch every Power 5 match.
Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. With over 90 live TV channels, you'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.
FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.
Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.
2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 7
Below, find the full schedule for Week 7 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.
All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.
Friday, Oct. 13
- Tulane at Memphis | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Fresno State at Utah State | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
- Stanford at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 14
- No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | CBS
- Indiana at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Peacock
- Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State | 12 p.m. | ABC
- Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Iowa State at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FS1
- Temple at North Texas | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
- Georgia Southern at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- Kent State at Eastern Michigan | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
- Sacred Heart at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Princeton at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- San Diego at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Howard at Harvard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Bucknell at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Dartmouth at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Georgetown at Lehigh | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Furman at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Penn at Columbia | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Navy at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- VMI at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Toledo at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- North Dakota State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Youngstown State at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Morehead State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Cal at No. 16 Utah | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- Indiana State at Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Alabama A&M at Grambling | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Alabama State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sacramento State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Southern Illinois at Murray State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- UNI at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- UMass at No. 6 Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- Troy at Army | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
- Florida at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- BYU at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Florida Atlantic at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Akron at Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Bowling Green at Buffalo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Illinois at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
- Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Wofford at East Tennessee State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Iowa at Wisconsin | 4 p.m. | FOX
- Ohio at Northern Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
- North Alabama at Abilene Christian | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Portland State at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Missouri State at Western Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lamar at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Robert Morris at Bryant | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Northwestern State at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lindenwood at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Chattanooga at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- UNLV at Nevada | 5 p.m. | Mountain West Network
- Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- Texas A&M-Commerce at UIW | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- Norfolk State at Tennessee State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Eastern Washington at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 14 Louisville at Pitt | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
- Marshall at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- UL Monroe at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Wyoming at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
- Kansas State at Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | FS1
- Prairie View A&M at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Arizona at No. 19 Washington State | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- Auburn at No. 22 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
- No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State | 8 p.m. | FOX
- NC State at No. 17 Duke | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- UAB at UTSA | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
- Cal Poly at Montana State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- UC Davis at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- Boise State at Colorado State | 9:45 p.m. | FS1
- Montana at Idaho | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- San Diego State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | CBSSN
