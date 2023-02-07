It wouldn't be the Super Bowl without some star-studded commercials! Every year, families gather around the television on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the fun and exciting TV spots -- and also a football game.

The nation's biggest companies shell out millions to craft hilarious, clever, touching and downright wild ads for the annual sporting event. Designed to make viewers laugh, cry or bond with one another, advertisers spare no expense to capture people's hearts and minds.

As the popularity of the ads has grown over the years, the commercials don't just debut during the big game, either. Companies release teasers for the commercials, as well as viral and social media campaigns that hype up expectations, which drop long before kickoff ever comes.

So, as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, we're rounding up all the Super Bowl LVII commercials as they are released, and air, in real-time! Enjoy!

Booking.Com -- "Somewhere, Anywhere"

Melissa McCarthy lends her star power and comedy chops to this elaborate musical commercial for the travel booking site. With a multitude of sets, extras (including a cameo from her real-life husband, Ben Falcone) and costumes, McCarthy is perfect for this fun and catchy commercial.

Bud Light -- "Bud Light Hold: Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy'

No one likes being on hold, but at long as you have Bud Light to liven things up, you'll be OK. This is the message of this simple but memorable ad featuring real-life couple Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller, who dance around their house together to kill the boredom of being stuck on hold and listening to electronic muzak.

Busch Beer -- "The Busch Guide: Cold + Smooth Survival Skills"

What do you get when you mix a lumberjack-inspired survivalist living in the wilderness and Sarah McLachlan poking gentle fun at her own emotional ASPCA animal rights ads? You get this odd and endearing commercial for Busch beer that really calls to the hearts of rugged outdoorsy types.

Draftkings -- "Everyone Gets a Free Bet"

Draftkings went all out when it comes to cameos for their big ad, which revolves around Kevin Hart hosting a Super Bowl party at his house and inviting Ludacris, Tony Hawk, The Undertaker and more.

Hellmann’s US -- "Who’s in the Fridge?"

Jon Hamm and Brie Larson get shrunken down and stuck in a fridge for this mayo ad -- as a pun on their names. Eventually, they get "eaten" by Pete Davidson in a commercial that embraces its own weirdness in a unique way.

Michelob ULTRA -- "Ultra Club: New Members Day"

After spoofing The Big Lebowski last year, Serena Williams returns to her collaboration with Michelob Ultra for a Caddyshack parody, in which she plays golf against a curmudgeonly Brian Cox, alongside a slew of sports stars.

Rakuten -- "Cher Is Back"

Jumping on the reboot bandwagon, Rakuten is tapping into the nostalgic love for Clueless by hiring Alicia Silverstone to reprise her beloved character -- including her iconic ensemble -- for their buzz-worthy big game ad.

Workday -- "Rock Star"

In an effort to get everyone in the business world to start referring to each other as "rock stars" (for some reason), Workday brought on some actual rock stars -- including KISS, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and more -- to show what it takes to be a real rock star.

The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content. Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.

