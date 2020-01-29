Super Bowl 2020: Check Out the Most Star-Studded Commercials

It wouldn't be the Super Bowl without some must-see commercials!

Ahead of Sunday's big game, several ads have already been released and there's a lot of star power behind them!

From Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi to John Cena and Jimmy Fallon, here's a look at the commercials that are sure to have Super Bowl fans talking!

Michelob Ultra

Jimmy Fallon hits the gym with former WWE star John Cena and it's not going well until he learns to see the "lighter side" of getting in shape.

Amazon Alexa

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, dare to ask the question, "What was it like before Alexa?"

Hyundai Sonata

Starring Boston natives Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David “Big Papi” Ortiz, the Massachusetts accents and lingo are in full effect for this "wicked" funny commercial for a "ghost car."

Pepsi Zero Sugar

Now this a collaboration music fans never knew they always wanted. While Cardi B starred in Pepsi's Super Bowl ad in 2019, this year both Missy Elliott and H.E.R. are taking the reins in a commercial that looks more like a highly produced music video.

"I’ve been following H.E.R.’s career closely; her talent is undeniable," Elliott said of working with H.E.R. on a new song for the Pepsi Zero Sugar collab. "When the opportunity came up, to not just work together but collaborate and create something all our own, we had to make it happen."

"Everything about this experience – from the music, to the shoot, to the collaboration with an icon like Missy – it was really special," H.E.R. gushed. "Pepsi gave us the creative liberty and platform to create this song and the video, it’s an honor and I think people will appreciate how real we tried to be with the final product."

Cool Ranch Doritos

Lil Nas X faces off against A Star Is Born actor Sam Elliott on that old town road in a showdown that nobody saw coming! The dual actually turns into a Cool Ranch dance-off, with Elliott even doing a booty smack. You'll have to watch to see who wins.

"Sam is always in his role, killing it," Lil Nas X told Today of working with the acclaimed actor. "[The commercial] was almost like part two to the 'Old Town Road' video or something."

Mtn Dew Zero Sugar

Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross recreate the iconic scene in 1980 flick, The Shining, with Cranston doing a pretty good impression of Jack Nicholson.

Genesis GV80

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are saying goodbye to old luxury in this car commercial for Genesis' first-ever SUV, the GV80.

The couple recently shared with ET why this ad was "right up our alley."

"I really think the concept of the commercial is gonna be great and it's right up our alley," Legend said. "I think people have seen us at the awards shows, kind of like how they can get so stuffy, and then we just bring some lightness and levity to the moment. I think we'll try to do that with this too."

Check out more of ET's exclusive interview with Legend and Teigen about being part of Super Bowl Sunday:

