The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am starts today, teeing off the second of eight signature events on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. A field of 80 players will compete for 72 holes, including all of the PGA's remaining top-50 players from last year's FedEx Cup standings.

Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am on FuboTV

Not only has this year's event been elevated to a PGA Tour Signature Event, but the purse also increased from $9 million to $20 million. Other notable changes include the decision to drop Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Dunes from its locations. Pros and amateurs will now stick to Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill only.

Amongst the top pros competing in Monterey, California this year are Rory Mcllroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, and Xander Schauffele. Justin Rose is also back as the defending champion. There will also be a handful of celebrities playing in the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Golf fans will see familiar faces like Tom Brady, Alex Smith, Aaron Rodgers, Larry Fitzgerald and more.

Heres everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am online, including all the best ways to livestream the golf tournament through the weekend.

How to watch the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am without cable

The 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am is airing live on Golf Channel and CBS. If you don't have cable, you can live stream the first round of the tournament today on Peacock, FuboTV, and ESPN+.

Peacock will provide a simulcast of Golf Channel's TV coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET. The streamer costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, no ads, your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Watch on Peacock

FuboTV will also simulcast the Golf Channel and CBS's coverage. The sports-focused live TV streaming service costs $79.99 per month, but FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Pebble Beach Pro-Am online for free.

Watch on FuboTV

ESPN+ will provide featured group coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. ET. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $10.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year. There will also be featured group coverage throughout the event.

Watch on ESPN+

CBS’s coverage of the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be simulcast on Paramount+. With plans starting at just $5.99 a month, the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You could sign up for Paramount+ and watch free Pebble Beach Pro-Am livestreams on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch on Paramount+

When is the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off Thursday, February 1, and runs through Sunday, February 4.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV Schedule

Below, find the full TV schedule for the golf tournament.

Thursday, Feb. 1: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 2: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 3: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Feb. 4: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

RELATED CONTENT: