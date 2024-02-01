The NBA's biggest rivalry takes center stage tonight when the Los Angeles Lakers meet the Boston Celtics. Going head-to-head at TD Garden, the top-ranked Celtics will take on the Lakers for the first time since they defeated Los Angeles on Christmas.

Both teams are coming off wins last week. Los Angeles defeated the Golden State Warriors in a double-overtime thriller Saturday. Meanwhile, the Celtics have won eight of their last 10 games, most recently defeating the Indiana Pacers by five points in a tense ending.

Who will win tonight? Here's everything NBA fans need to know about how to watch the Lakers vs. Celtics game online, including the best livestream options.

When is the Lakers vs. Celtics game?

The Boston Celtics face the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA regular season game tonight, Feb. 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

How to watch Lakers vs. Celtics online

The Lakers vs. Celtics game will air on TNT. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NBA games when you're not home.

How to watch Lakers vs. Celtics for free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch every NBA regular season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Lakers vs. Celtics game online for free.

