Toby Keith will be remembered with a star-studded tribute at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

It was announced on Thursday that the late "As Good As I Once Was" star will be honored with performances from Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson and Sammy Hagar at the award show on Sunday. Making the tribute extra special, Keith's band will accompany the performance, which will also include special appearances from Lukas Nelson and Roger Clemens.

Keith has a long history with the CMT Music Awards, having racked up 30 nominations and winning seven awards in the course of his music career. He performed at the awards show 13 times and even co-hosted twice, first with Pamela Anderson and later with Kristen Bell.

At the age of 62, the country star died in February following a battle with stomach cancer.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

Just a day ago, it was revealed that Jason Aldean and newcomer Dasha will also be taking the stage.

Dasha, the up-and-coming singer-songwriter, will make her awards show debut by performing the breakout hit "Austin" as a fitting tribute to the host city of the show.

Aldean, who has been nominated 31 times and has won four CMT awards, is gearing up to perform "Let Your Boys Be Country," his ninth appearance on the CMT stage.

Moreover, the star-studded presenter roster boasts top names spanning music, television, and entertainment, such as Amber Riley, Billy Bob Thornton, Carly Pearce, Cody Alan, Cody Johnson, Emily Osment, Emma Roberts, Gayle King, James Van Der Beek, Jane Seymour, Jelly Roll, Max Thieriot, Megan Moroney, Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Minnie Driver, Montana Jordan, Parmalee, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Last week, it was announced Little Big Town and Sugarland will also take the stage at the Moody Center on April 7, marking the first time they'll perform together since their last CMT Music Awards performance 15 years ago. At the time, they were joined by Jake Owen to perform their rendition of "Life in a Northern Town."

Cody Johnson, who is tied for the most nominations (3) of the evening, is returning to his hometown and giving the premiere performance of "That's Texas" off his latest album, Leather.

Megan Moroney -- the reigning Breakthrough Female Video of the Year winner -- is also up for three belt buckles during this year's ceremony. Keeping the good times rolling, the country songstress will take the stage for the premiere performance of her hit, "No Caller ID."

Moroney will also return to the stage with Old Dominion to perform their single, "Can't Break Up Now," which is nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year.

Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney - Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images and Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer will take the stage and perform their debut, "Burn It Down." The performance will mark Spencer's first appearance on the main stage.

Kelsea Ballerini -- who will be serving as host for the fourth consecutive year -- is taking the stage to perform, and will be joined by a slew of other A-list talents belting out their hits at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, next month.

Jelly Roll will once again be there for another show-stopping number. The artist is one of the most nominated performers of the year, which comes on the heels of him sweeping his categories last year.

Meanwhile, Bailey Zimmerman -- the rising country music star who is also up for Male Video of the Year -- will make his performing debut, singing his hit single, "Where It Ends."

Keith Urban -- four-time GRAMMY winning country singer and nine-time CMT Award winner -- will take the stage for a record-setting 20th time and will perform his single, "Straight Line," off his upcoming album.

Additionally, Sam Hunt -- a past winner for Breakthrough Video of the Year and a nine-time CMT Music Awards nominee -- will debut a brand-new single during the star-studded show.

Finally, country crooner Lainey Wilson -- who recently took home a GRAMMY Award and is tied this year with Jelly Roll for most-nominated artist -- will deliver a rendition of her new single, "Country's Cool Again."

In February, after it was announced that Ballerini had been tapped to emcee the ceremony once again, the songstress expressed how thrilled she is to be heading up the awards show another time.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas," Ballerini said in a statement. "Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night."

And earlier this year, ET spoke with Ballerini, who again expressed her excitement about the annual gig.

"I love the CMTs. I grew up watching them, but more so it's the show that's really [has] such a beautiful, light, fun, celebratory energy," she told ET's Rachel Smith. "It's all about the fans, which country music to me is the genre that really has always been about that and that relationship and nurturing it. So I just think it's fun, it's light, it's celebratory and it's all about the music and the fans."

While she's flying solo this year -- after previously co-hosting with Kane Brown last year -- the "Peter Pan" singer teased some surprises.

"I think I might call up some friends just for a little help throughout the show, just to make it feel a little more warm and fuzzy," she added.

The CMT Music Awards takes place on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will air on CBS and will be also available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT: