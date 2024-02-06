The country music world has lost one of their own. Toby Keith -- the singer, songwriter, producer, and actor known for hits like "Should've Been a Cowboy," "Red Solo Cup," "Who's Your Daddy?" and "Made in America" -- died following a lengthy cancer battle. He was 62.

News of Keith's death was announced on his website and social media accounts, stating he passed away "peacefully" on Monday night while surrounded by family.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the statement reads. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

In 2022, Keith announced that he had been privately battling stomach cancer for months.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” the country singer wrote.

Then in June 2023, Keith shared an update with The Oklahoman, saying he'd been undergoing chemotherapy and that things were looking good.

Keith had a celebrated career in country music with more than 60 of his songs reaching the country charts, including 20 no. 1 hits. He sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

Shortly after the news broke, fellow country stars took to social media to pay their respects.

Zach Bryan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear. rest in peace friend we love you."

Radio DJ Bobby Bones wrote, "so sad to hear about Toby Keith dying. wow. He was just with us in studio and seemed super positive. Ive had the honor of opening for him on his tour. playing with him at festivals. and having him, in studio many times. Gathering notes and thoughts to talk about it coming up this morning."

Keith is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tricia Lucus, and children Shelley, Krystal, and Stelen.

